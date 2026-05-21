El Nino expected to lessen the number of tropical storms and hurricanes this season

El Nino expected to lessen number of hurricanes
El Nino expected to lessen number of hurricanes
Pedestrians shield themselves with umbrellas while walking along the Halifax waterfront as rain falls ahead of Hurricane Fiona making landfall in Halifax, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is predicting a slightly below average hurricane season because forecasters are anticipating the emergence of a disruptive El Nino climate pattern.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Senior meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the arrival of El Nino results in warmer water rising to the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, which is expected to happen around the same time hurricane season peaks in September.

Robichaud says the El Nino phenomenon creates wind shear on the western side of the Atlantic, where it can disrupt the formation of hurricanes by tearing them apart.

As a result, fewer tropical storms than average are expected to form this season, but Robichaud stressed that Canadians should not let their guard down.

He says it would be wise to prepare for rough, damaging weather because one or two named storms typically have some impact on Canadian territory every year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

By Michael MacDonald | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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