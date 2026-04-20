Water levels on Ottawa River expected to peak

Water levels on Ottawa River expected to peak as spring flood concerns grow
Water levels on Ottawa River expected to peak
People help push a car out of floodwaters on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Dozens of homes and streets are at risk of flooding as water levels on the Ottawa River are predicted to rise this morning by roughly 30 centimetres.

Emergency officials in Gatineau, Que., have said 164 homes are at risk of flooding and 41 streets are closed as crews respond to the threat.

The city is among several communities in Quebec and Ontario watching closely as renewed rain forecasts put pressure on flood-prone areas.

Environment Canada also issued a storm surge warning for Quebec City, warning of higher than normal water levels along river banks at today's high tide for the St. Lawrence.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has said flooding has become an "increasingly common occurrence" in her province due to climate change.

Elsewhere, some parts of northeastern Ontario, such as West Nipissing and Central Manitoulin, and central Ontario's Minden Hills are under states of emergency, where officials are asking residents to prepare for possible evacuations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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