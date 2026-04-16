Communities across Canada prepare for flooding

Sandbags come out as communities from Quebec to Manitoba prepare for spring flooding
Communities across Canada prepare for flooding
Partially submerged signage is seen in the Gatineau region of Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Communities from Quebec to Manitoba are preparing for potential spring flooding, with officials distributing sandbags to protect homes from rising water and warning about possible evacuations. 

Northwest of Montreal in St-Jérôme, Que., officials closed a bridge to traffic because of the rising water of the Rivière du Nord, which snakes through the city of 80,000 residents. They've also distributed more than 2,300 sandbags to people who live by the water. 

Élisabeth Émond with the St-Jérôme mayor's office said Thursday the city is almost certain to reach water levels that risk causing "major flooding." She said officials on Wednesday closed the Viau bridge, which crosses the Rivière du Nord, because the water had reached the lower part of the span.

“As soon as the floodwater reaches the bridge structure, we are required to close access for safety reasons,” Émond said, adding that reopening will require approval from the province’s Transport Department.

St-Jérôme is among several municipalities across Quebec facing flooding. Environment Canada has said parts of southern Quebec had received up to 40 millimetres of rain since the start to the week, and forecasts are calling for more.

In Manitoba, officials are preparing for significant spring flooding in parts of the province, with emergency response efforts already underway in some communities. Flood preparations began last week after Peguis First Nation was warned that it could see water levels similar to those in 2022, when more than 2,000 residents were forced out, and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Dozens of volunteers from across the country have been in the community, located along the Fisher River north of Winnipeg, helping set up sandbags and build clay dikes to protect homes. Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird has said about 225 homes require flood protection, such as sandbags or water-filled barriers commonly known as Tiger Dams.

The community, considered the largest First Nation in Manitoba, has more than 10,000 members. Data from the federal government suggests roughly 3,800 live in the reserve.

In Quebec, Environment Canada spokesperson Frédérick Boulay said the province's southern zone — from Gatineau to the Lanaudière region — is forecast to receive 10-15 mm of rain on Friday, followed by another 15-30 mm between Saturday and Sunday.

Émond said the river has exceeded the height of the Viau bridge in recent years, “but we aren’t there yet,” noting that spring flooding has become more frequent and is “worrying.” Émond said no evacuation has been planned as of yet.

Boulay said a combination of snowmelt, rainfall, and ice breakup can all contribute to flooding risk, while a river's shape and slope also play a role in whether waterways overflow.

Flood watches are in effect for several rivers across Quebec, including in the Lanaudière, Outaouais, Laurentians, and Quebec City regions, with minor flooding already reported in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

— By Charlotte Glorieux in Montreal with file from Steve Lambert in Peguis First Nation

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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