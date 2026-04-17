Montreal brings in sandbags, pumps as river levels continue to rise

Montreal on flood watch as waters rise
Crews in Montreal are hauling in pumps and sandbags as river levels continue to rise with more rain in the forecast.
The city says the water levels on the Outaouais and des Prairies rivers are rising, and may spill out of their banks in the coming days.
It says teams have been bringing in flood protection infrastructure such as pumps, dikes and inflatable barriers in parts of the West Island and the city's north end.
Parts of the city experienced major flooding 2017 and 2019, and Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says officials want to be ready if water levels reach similar heights.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sunday, warning that 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall at a time when water levels are high and the ground is saturated.
The province's flood monitoring website said that as of 1 p.m. ET there was one medium flood, at the Ouareau river north of Montreal, as well as 20 minor floods and 19 spots under surveillance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.