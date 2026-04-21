New Brunswick declares flood stage for Gagetown as Saint John River levels rise

Flooding on Saint John River east of Fredericton
New Brunswick's Saint John River has reached flood stage east of Fredericton.
The government defines a flood as water levels that begin to incur significant costs to the province.
The Environment Department says the river's water levels reached 4.26 metres at Gagetown, N.B., this morning.
They are expected to peak at 4.4 metres over Wednesday and Thursday.
Several trails along the river are closed in Fredericton as the capital city remains under a flood warning, along with the rural community of Jemseg.
Meanwhile, flood warnings have also been issued across Ontario and Quebec in recent days.
The Canadian Climate Institute says climate change is driving increasingly severe and frequent floods in many parts of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.
— With files from Pierre Saint-Arnaud in Montreal and Rianna Lim in Toronto
By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.