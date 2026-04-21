Flooding on Saint John River east of Fredericton

New Brunswick declares flood stage for Gagetown as Saint John River levels rise
Flooding on Saint John River east of Fredericton
A view from near the Carleton Street River Lookout as rising water levels of the Saint John River closed trails this week, in Fredericton, Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder
Writer

 

New Brunswick's Saint John River has reached flood stage east of Fredericton.

The government defines a flood as water levels that begin to incur significant costs to the province.

The Environment Department says the river's water levels reached 4.26 metres at Gagetown, N.B., this morning.

They are expected to peak at 4.4 metres over Wednesday and Thursday.

Several trails along the river are closed in Fredericton as the capital city remains under a flood warning, along with the rural community of Jemseg.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have also been issued across Ontario and Quebec in recent days.

The Canadian Climate Institute says climate change is driving increasingly severe and frequent floods in many parts of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

— With files from Pierre Saint-Arnaud in Montreal and Rianna Lim in Toronto

By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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