Several Quebec rivers under flood watch as Montreal activates response plan

Several Quebec rivers under flood surveillance
Several rivers across Quebec are under flood watch as the weather forecast calls for more rain to fall in the coming days.
As of noon, the province reported one instance of medium flooding near Rawdon, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal, as well as seven minor floods and 20 areas under surveillance.
The rivers under surveillance are located in several different parts of the province, including the Outaouais region in western Quebec, the Laurentians and Lanaudière north of Montreal and the Quebec City region.
The City of Montreal has also activated its flood intervention plan in response to rising water levels around the island.
Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says there isn't currently any flooding, but the city wants to be prepared.
Environment Canada is calling for rain to resume in Montreal later today, and to continue through Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.
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