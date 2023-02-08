This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Nothing better than an ice-cold cheap beer.
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity.
While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during the big football game, a recent study established the cheapest and most expensive cities to buy this much-needed beverage, and there’s a city in Texas that will have sports fan saving.
To get results, the entertainment website Betting analyzed the average cost of both draught and bottled beer in a hundred U.S. cities.
The city with the cheapest beer title was given to Toledo, OH. However, just behind the Ohio place and for a few more cents, the Texan city of El Paso came second on the list.
According to the study, draught beer in the Sun City costs an average of $3.75, compared to the $3.25 price settled in Toledo. On the other hand, bottled beer has a price of $5 in both the Texas and Ohio areas.
Overall, Texas is the state that has the most cities offering cheap beer, with El Paso being number two and Lubbock and Irving being number eight.
Here are the top ten cities with the cheapest beer in the U.S. for the Super Bowl LVII.
- Toledo, OH #1
- El Paso, TX #2
- Tulsa, OK #3
- Wichita, KS #4
- Greensboro, NC #4
- Gilbert, AZ #5
- St. Petersburg, FL #6
- Lincoln, NE #7
- Glendale, AZ #7
- Jacksonville, FL #8
- Newark, NJ #8
- Lubbock, TX #8
- Irving, TX #8
- Chesapeake, VA #8
- Omaha, NE #9
- New Orleans, LA #9
- Pittsburgh, PA #9
- Winston-Salem, NC #9
- Oklahoma City, OK #10