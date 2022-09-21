Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
“Atmosphere left me deaf for days,” a diner said!
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March.
Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Ever since joining Wisconsin's NFL team, Jones has jumped at any excuse to represent the Sun City — a nickname for El Paso. He launched a merch collection with Tacotote restaurants, has done charity work in the city, and is also known for wearing a sombrero.
After seven months of operation in East El Paso, Showtyme Sports Grill's diners seem pretty divided in their thoughts on the restaurant, which serves typical “bar and grill” food menu like chicken wings and nachos.
“This place is one of the best experiences my wife and I have had at a restaurant in a long time,” wrote a Google reviewer. “The food and price were on point. Not typical bar food, actual food. Any foodie would be sorry they didn't taste everything on the menu. The staff was super nice and the manager actually made time to chill and talk with us for a good while, not just a "how's everything" drive-by like most places. I hope Aaron knows that he created a winner with this place.”
On the other hand, another review said that the carnitas tacos tasted “nothing like tacos.”
“Fun atmosphere, EXTREMELY loud music/atmosphere left me deaf for days,” said another reviewer.
The restaurant currently has a total of 120 Google reviews with a 3.9-stars rating. On Yelp, meanwhile, it has 3 stars out of 5.
"Appetizer options and ambiance were as described! Good for happy hour and had a great outdoor patio option that still gives you an inside vibe," wrote a Yelp reviewer.
While visiting the restaurant seems to be like a fortune cookie — you don’t know what you’re gonna get — if you're lucky enough, maybe you'll spot Jones hanging out.