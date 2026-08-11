Environment Canada launches new weather warning system to address 'alert fatigue'

Environment Canada launches new storm alert system
Environment Canada launches new storm alert system
A lightning bolt strikes the CN Tower during an electrical storm in Toronto, early Thursday July 14, 2016. Heavy winds and rain brought down trees and power lines overnight in Toronto.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Writer

Environment Canada is launching a new, more targeted thunderstorm and tornado warning system.

The department says the new system is meant to address "alert fatigue" and cut down on the number of weather alerts Canadians get on their phones.

The new system will target alerts specifically to the area that forecasters think will be hit, rather than issue a broad warning across a large area.

Forecasters will have the ability to draw a perimeter around the area they think is most likely to be affected and then push an alert to phones in that area.

The changes, which took effect today, will only apply to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Other alerts like heat warnings and thunderstorm watches will still have broad alert areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to a mini Mediterranean with turquoise beaches and crystal-clear waters

Leave your passport behind.

Ontario's mini Venice is a road trip from Ottawa and it's full of European charm

The next best thing to a European vacay. 🛳️

I ranked 7 major Canadian cities based on friendliness — you won't like the winner

No Toronto, it is not you.

These snacks sold at Loblaw-owned grocery stores are being recalled in Canada

You could be at risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Canada Child Benefit payments for August are giving some parents up to $679

You might not receive a payment this month.

Ontario has an underrated white sand beach town with warm, clear waters and coastal charm

It's a beautiful spot for a weekend escape.

8 things that will instantly tell me you're someone who grew up in Ontario

As an Ontarian myself, I'm 8 for 8.