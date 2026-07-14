Heat wave gripping Ontario set to reach peak as temperatures even out in Manitoba
Ontario is expected to start feeling the worst of its latest heat wave today as forecasters predict temperatures to reach the mid- to high 30s, and humidex readings near the mid-40s.
Much of northern Ontario spent Monday under a severe orange warning, spanning areas from Kenora and Thunder Bay to Fort Hope and Timmins.
Forecasters said those areas could see highs of 36 C, with the humidex making it feel as hot as 42 C, before letting up later this week.
Less severe yellow warnings remain in effect for southern Ontario, including Windsor, Toronto, North Bay and east to Ottawa and Cornwall, with similar temperature and even higher humidex forecasts.
Several municipalities, including Toronto and Hamilton, have opened cooling stations and pools for residents to keep out of the heat.
Meanwhile, similar temperatures being felt next door in southern Manitoba are expected to even out, with daytime highs set to drop to the low-30s or high-20s for the rest of the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.
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