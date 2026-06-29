Environment Canada warns of high heat and humidity for southern Quebec and Ontario

Hot, humid weather coming to Quebec and Ontario
Hot, humid weather coming to Quebec and Ontario
A woman reads in the St. Lawrence River in the Verdun borough of Montreal on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Environment Canada is warning about an extended period of hot and humid weather forecast for southern Quebec and Ontario this week.

The agency has issued yellow heat warnings for Sarnia, Windsor and several other Ontario communities at risk of extreme heat beginning today.

Some regions could see temperatures of up to 36 C as well as humidex values that could reach the 40s. 

The heat is expected to move into Montreal and other parts of Quebec on Wednesday and is forecast to last until Saturday. 

Environment Canada says extreme heat puts people at risk of exhaustion or heat stroke and poses a particular danger for vulnerable people.

The agency is asking people to check on older or at-risk people and to watch for early signs of heat exhaustion, which include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst and intense fatigue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's an epic spot for a summer road trip.

This Ontario park has a 1400-metre sandbar with crystal-clear waters and powdery beaches

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

Ontario has a West Coast lined with charming little towns and 15 velvety sand beaches

It's a summer paradise.

15 Dollarama finds that are secretly identical to more expensive brand-name versions

Trust me, I've hacked it.

I compared sushi from Costco, Loblaws, and Metro — one failed the test

I dream of sushi.🍣

This Ontario small town is a 'waterfall capital' with storybook streets and magical cascades

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

This Ontario lakeside town with sandy beaches and pastel shops is like a European summer escape

It looks like it was plucked from a storybook.

I went to Canada's largest nude beach – here are 9 key takeaways from my experience

It's great for the tan lines 👙.

9 beautiful beach towns less than 3 hours from Toronto with powdery shores and quaint streets

Pack your beach bag!

Six missing after marine rescue in waters of Vancouver airport

Six unaccounted for after B.C. marine rescue