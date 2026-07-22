Smoke and heat warnings cover much of B.C. as Lytton reaches 40 degrees
Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings about heat and poor air quality for much of B.C. as sweltering temperatures aggravate the wildfire situation in the province.
The agency says Lytton in the Fraser Canyon reported the province's highest temperature of 40.5 degrees, although it wasn't a daily record, unlike in Cache Creek where it reached 39.1 Celsius, breaking the 37.8 mark set two years ago.
Heat warnings cover about two-thirds of the province, including Metro Vancouver, and the high temperatures aren't expected to cool off much at night with no relief until at least Thursday.
Wildfire smoke also blankets the province, causing poor air quality and reduced visibility, and Environment Canada says that will persist for at least the next 24 to 48 hours.
The Metro Vancouver regional district has issued a yellow air quality warning for the region and the Fraser Valley, saying smog is expected to reach elevated levels due to a combination of the heat and the wildfire smoke.
The air is especially poor in the northern Peace region, while further north in the Fort Nelson region, both air quality and severe thunderstorm alerts have been posted.
Daily heat records were also set on Tuesday in Fort Nelson, on the Sunshine Coast in Sechelt and on the northern coast in Smithers and Terrace, where the temperature of 33.1 Celsius broke a record set in 1990.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.
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