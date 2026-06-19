Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Prince George, B.C.

Tornado watch issued for Prince George, B.C.
Tornado watch issued for Prince George, B.C.
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for a section of central B.C., that includes Prince George. 

The weather agency says conditions may see a severe thunderstorm develop which "may produce tornadoes," along with high winds, Ping-Pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

The tornado watch also warns of possible damage to homes and infrastructure. 

Environment Canada issued several storm watches for parts of central and northern B.C. covering Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and elsewhere, as a system of low pressure tracks south across B.C. Friday evening.

It says severe thunderstorm watches are issued due to conditions that are favourable for such storms to bring damaging hail, wind or rain.

The watches say the storm could possibly damage roofs, fences, tree branches or "soft shelters." 

Environment Canada also issued a storm warning for northeastern B.C. around Babine Lake, which could see strong winds with gusts topping 90 km/h, hailstones the size of quarters and heavy rains. 

It also says heavy rainfall warnings are in place for parts of eastern central Alberta, with up to 100 millimetres predicted in some areas for this weekend before easing by Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadian schools dropped in this best universities ranking and U of T isn't at the top

University of Toronto didn't reclaim the top spot.

9 of the best Ottawa restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

A locals "you have to eat here" list 🍽️🍜

Eligible Canadians can get up to $1,500 from this government payment in June

The average payment amount is over $900!

A $7.5 million settlement in the Silk and Great Value class action lawsuit was approved

It's related to a national product recall.

16 Costco products that are actually more expensive than shoppers realize

Kirkland Signature isn't always cheaper than the name brand! 👀

I visited Epic Universe to see if Florida's new $7 billion theme park is worth the hype

Here's the honest truth about whether it's worth the money.👇

7 misconceptions people have about Canada that I've only discovered since I moved away

Canadian stereotypes incoming...🇨🇦