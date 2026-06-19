Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Prince George, B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for a section of central B.C., that includes Prince George.
The weather agency says conditions may see a severe thunderstorm develop which "may produce tornadoes," along with high winds, Ping-Pong ball size hail and heavy rain.
The tornado watch also warns of possible damage to homes and infrastructure.
Environment Canada issued several storm watches for parts of central and northern B.C. covering Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and elsewhere, as a system of low pressure tracks south across B.C. Friday evening.
It says severe thunderstorm watches are issued due to conditions that are favourable for such storms to bring damaging hail, wind or rain.
The watches say the storm could possibly damage roofs, fences, tree branches or "soft shelters."
Environment Canada also issued a storm warning for northeastern B.C. around Babine Lake, which could see strong winds with gusts topping 90 km/h, hailstones the size of quarters and heavy rains.
It also says heavy rainfall warnings are in place for parts of eastern central Alberta, with up to 100 millimetres predicted in some areas for this weekend before easing by Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026
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