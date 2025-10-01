Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

These Canadian Fairtrade picks make it easy to shop more sustainably this October

Exclusive Fairtrade Month deals and a $1,000 zero-waste gift basket are up for grabs.

Kicking Horse Coffee Fairtrade bag. Right: Camino Fairtrade chocolate in cart.

Kicking Horse Coffee. Right: Camino Fairtrade hot chocolate.

Courtesy of Fairtrade Canada
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

October is Fairtrade Month, which means it's the perfect time to rethink your everyday shopping habits and discover how much impact your choices can have.

All month long, Fairtrade brands across Canada are offering exclusive promotions, so there's no better occasion to discover your new favourite ethical products. And don't forget to enter for a chance to win the Fairtrade Month grand prize: a $1,000 zero-waste gift basket from Fenigo!

You'll also want to keep your eyes out for the Fairtrade Mark in stores for a quick way to know your purchase is contributing to farmers and workers earning fairer pay, strengthening their communities and protecting the environment.

The Fairtrade Mark. Look for this mark when you shop to find certified Fairtrade products. Courtesy of Fairtrade Canada

Kicking Horse Coffee

Born in the middle of nowhere, Kicking Horse Coffee has kept Canadians caffeinated for nearly 30 years with its certified Fairtrade and organic beans, roasted right here in Canada.

Laura Brown, Marketing Sustainability Lead, explained why the brand has stuck with Fairtrade since day one: "At Kicking Horse Coffee, we believe it's badass to be good. That’s why we've used certified Fairtrade, organic beans for nearly 30 years.

"Fairtrade puts more money in farmers' hands, so they can invest in their communities and farming practices that lead to higher-quality beans and ultimately, a better cup of coffee.

"Every time you choose Fairtrade, you're helping us protect what makes coffee worth drinking — the rich flavours, the farmers, and the ecosystems that sustain them."

Check out Kicking Horse Coffee’s Fairtrade Month promotion.

Camino

A hand holding a can of Camino-branded dark hot chocolate mix. Fairtrade Month connects you with great deals on Fairtrade-certified brands, including Camino. Courtesy of Fairtrade Canada

Known for its Fairtrade chocolate, cocoa and sugar products, Camino is part of La Siembra, a Canadian cooperative built on ethical values.

For Sales and Marketing Director, Lincoln Neal, Fairtrade Month is about spotlighting the people behind your favourite treats: "Fairtrade Month is an important reminder that our everyday choices have a global impact.

"It's a chance to stop and consider the farmers behind our favourite products and ask yourself if they receive fair pay and safe working conditions.

"By choosing Fairtrade products that support small-scale farmers, you're investing in a more just and sustainable world for everybody."

Check out Camino’s Fairtrade Month promotion.

Fairtrade Month is a chance to see how your everyday purchases can help protect biodiversity, support farmers and workers, and contribute to thriving communities.

From your morning coffee or an afternoon chocolate fix, brands carrying the Fairtrade Mark make it easy to choose products that do good. And with dozens of exclusive promotions on Fairtrade goodies happening all month, it's easy to shop smarter this October.

LifestyleCanada

Canadians revealed the made-in-Canada groceries they buy and there's way more than maple syrup

Still trying to buy Canadian? Add these to your shopping list. 👇

Canadians will be able to get Canadian Tire Money with their Tim Hortons orders soon

Here's what you need to know about this Canadian collab! 🇨🇦☕

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with cozy cafes and autumn charm

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A new ranking of Canada's best credit cards says these are top choices for grocery shopping

You get cash back, rewards, money off groceries, and more!

Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

You'll probably never guess...

Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

Work starts after the end of this academic year.

This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️