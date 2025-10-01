These Canadian Fairtrade picks make it easy to shop more sustainably this October
Exclusive Fairtrade Month deals and a $1,000 zero-waste gift basket are up for grabs.
October is Fairtrade Month, which means it's the perfect time to rethink your everyday shopping habits and discover how much impact your choices can have.
All month long, Fairtrade brands across Canada are offering exclusive promotions, so there's no better occasion to discover your new favourite ethical products. And don't forget to enter for a chance to win the Fairtrade Month grand prize: a $1,000 zero-waste gift basket from Fenigo!
You'll also want to keep your eyes out for the Fairtrade Mark in stores for a quick way to know your purchase is contributing to farmers and workers earning fairer pay, strengthening their communities and protecting the environment.
Kicking Horse Coffee
Born in the middle of nowhere, Kicking Horse Coffee has kept Canadians caffeinated for nearly 30 years with its certified Fairtrade and organic beans, roasted right here in Canada.
Laura Brown, Marketing Sustainability Lead, explained why the brand has stuck with Fairtrade since day one: "At Kicking Horse Coffee, we believe it's badass to be good. That’s why we've used certified Fairtrade, organic beans for nearly 30 years.
"Fairtrade puts more money in farmers' hands, so they can invest in their communities and farming practices that lead to higher-quality beans and ultimately, a better cup of coffee.
"Every time you choose Fairtrade, you're helping us protect what makes coffee worth drinking — the rich flavours, the farmers, and the ecosystems that sustain them."
Camino
Known for its Fairtrade chocolate, cocoa and sugar products, Camino is part of La Siembra, a Canadian cooperative built on ethical values.
For Sales and Marketing Director, Lincoln Neal, Fairtrade Month is about spotlighting the people behind your favourite treats: "Fairtrade Month is an important reminder that our everyday choices have a global impact.
"It's a chance to stop and consider the farmers behind our favourite products and ask yourself if they receive fair pay and safe working conditions.
"By choosing Fairtrade products that support small-scale farmers, you're investing in a more just and sustainable world for everybody."
Fairtrade Month is a chance to see how your everyday purchases can help protect biodiversity, support farmers and workers, and contribute to thriving communities.
From your morning coffee or an afternoon chocolate fix, brands carrying the Fairtrade Mark make it easy to choose products that do good. And with dozens of exclusive promotions on Fairtrade goodies happening all month, it's easy to shop smarter this October.