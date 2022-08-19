Fans Think Demi Lovato Dragged Wilmer Valderrama In Song '29' & They Want Him Canceled
He was 29 years old when they met.
Demi Lovato recently dropped her latest single, 29, and fans are speculating it's about her ex-boyfriend and That 70's Show star, Wilmer Valderrama.
The two met when Lovato was 17 years old and he was 29 years old for a PSA shoot at his house about census forms in 2010. She said in her documentary, Simply Complicated, which aired on YouTube in 2017, that they didn't start dating until she turned 18.
They recorded the documentary a year after the breakup, and she reveals their story.
"I never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer," she confessed."I think it was love at first sight, and I don't really believe in that, but I believe that it happened."
Now, she's 29 years old and created a song that fans just can't stop wondering if she's dragging her ex-boyfriend or not.
"Finally 29, funny just like you were at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy, but was it yours or was it mine?" She sings and continues the lyrics with the numbers, "17, 29".
The singer has not confirmed or denied the allegations in the new song that dropped yesterday afternoon, so Lovatics are stepping in with their two cents.
One Twitter user stated different women he dated and their ages, and finished his statement with "get that man behind bars already". The tweet received nearly 4,000 likes.
\u201cWilmer Valderrama dated Mandy Moore when he was 20 and she was 15, Lindsay Lohan when she was 17 and he was 24 and Demi Lovato when she was 17 and he was 29.\n\nGet that man behind bars already\u201d— \u0262\u1d07\u1d20\u026a\u0274 (@\u0262\u1d07\u1d20\u026a\u0274) 1660759288
Another person responded in disbelief at how they felt it was considered "normal" as it was happening.
Valderrama has also not responded to the song. His last post on Instagram was two weeks ago. It was a photo of him and Vanessa Lachey starring in NCIS.
He also has big plans coming up, as he posted a script for a new 90's show July 20, with a sticker at the top that said "Fez", alluding to the actor playing the character he played on That 70's Show.
Lovato's song is on her new album, Holy Fvck, and she started touring this week.