Demi Lovato Has Adopted She/Her Pronouns Again Because She's 'Feeling More Feminine'
"I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."
Demi Lovato is updating her pronouns, and she's adding she/her back to her list.
The singer and former Disney star now has "they/them/she/her" listed on her Instagram account, in an update that comes about a year after Lovato started using they/them.
Lovato recently opened up about the update and her gender identity in an interview with Tamara Dia on the Spot podcast.
"Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again," Lovato explained during the podcast.
Lovato also spoke about her experience with adopting new pronouns and talking to others about it.
"I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning," she said. It's just all about respect."
Lovato started publicly identifying as non-binary in May of 2021 and has been vocal about their gender identity ever since.
"The past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," Lovato explained at the time. "And through this work, I've had this revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."
She attributed the latest change to a feeling that her gender identity is "fluid."
"I'm such a fluid person," she told Dhia.
"I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman," Lovato said. "I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."
The singer's "Holy Fvck" tour of North America kicks off August 13 and runs until early November.