NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

demi lovato

Demi Lovato Has Adopted She/Her Pronouns Again Because She's 'Feeling More Feminine'

"I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."

Global Staff Writer
Demi Lovato. Right: Demi Lovato singing.

Demi Lovato. Right: Demi Lovato singing.

@ddlovato | Instagram

Demi Lovato is updating her pronouns, and she's adding she/her back to her list.

The singer and former Disney star now has "they/them/she/her" listed on her Instagram account, in an update that comes about a year after Lovato started using they/them.

Lovato recently opened up about the update and her gender identity in an interview with Tamara Dia on the Spot podcast.

"Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again," Lovato explained during the podcast.

Lovato also spoke about her experience with adopting new pronouns and talking to others about it.

"I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning," she said. It's just all about respect."

Lovato started publicly identifying as non-binary in May of 2021 and has been vocal about their gender identity ever since.

"The past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," Lovato explained at the time. "And through this work, I've had this revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."

She attributed the latest change to a feeling that her gender identity is "fluid."

"I'm such a fluid person," she told Dhia.

"I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman," Lovato said. "I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."

The singer's "Holy Fvck" tour of North America kicks off August 13 and runs until early November.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...