The Feds Have Confirmed That A Canadian Was Injured In The Seoul Halloween Stampede
Over 150 people were killed.
The Canadian government has confirmed that a Canadian has been injured in the recent Halloween stampede incident that took place in Seoul, South Korea.
The "crowd crush," which occurred in the Itaewon area of Seoul, has left at least 153 people dead and many more injured.
In a statement to Narcity, Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian is among those affected.
"Canadian officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and stand ready to provide consular assistance."
However, no other details have been released to protect the privacy of those involved.
On top of that, Global Affairs Canada expressed its condolences to those impacted by the accident.
"Canada offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed during yesterday’s Halloween festivities and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," they said in a tweet.
"To our friends in South Korea, we stand with you during this difficult time."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his condolences.
"I’m sending my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea today, following a deadly stampede in Seoul," tweeted Trudeau.
"I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured."
According to CBC News, the stampede was triggered when nearly 100,000 people gathered for Halloween celebrations in the trendy Itaewon district of Seoul.
The incident started when, for an unknown reason, the crowd surged into a narrow alleyway, killing many, injuring others and overwhelming emergency services.
Most of those killed were in their 20s, per CBC.
"We urge Canadian citizens in South Korea to contact and reassure their loved ones, even if they have not been affected by this event," added Global Affairs.
