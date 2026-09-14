Ottawa says it ended refugee residency sponsor exemption over 'integrity concerns'

Feds defend decision to end refugee exemption
Feds defend decision to end refugee exemption
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab arrives on Parliament Hill before a meeting of the federal cabinet in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The immigration department says it ended a permanent residency sponsorship exemption for some refugees over unnamed "potential integrity concerns."

The temporary policy, which was introduced in 2019 and ended on Sept. 10, allowed certain refugees to sponsor family members who were not initially declared on their own applications.

That could include, for example, children who were not born when the application was made.

Permanent residents are barred from sponsoring family members not listed in their initial documents but the government says exemptions could be granted under humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

The policy was last extended in September 2023 and a memo for the immigration minister at the time said about 2,000 applications had been received and that there was "minimal risk" to program integrity.

Refugee advocates were informed about the policy's imminent end on Sept. 9, but no explanation was given, and they have asked Immigration Minister Lena Diab to restore the exemption policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This 2.5 hr train trip from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with autumn-in-Europe charm

You can skip the traffic this fall.

Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's even prettier in the fall

You can wander through a sea of colourful leaves.

7 breathtaking small towns and villages near Ottawa that transform into a fall dreamland

Consider your next fall day trip plans sorted. 🍂

11 of the best Costco finds that completely changed my grocery shopping

Costco finds to save y'all some money 💸

7 things that feel completely normal in Ontario (but nowhere else I've lived)

Locals will understand!

Carney teases economic activity already spurring from investment summit

Carney opens investment summit in Toronto

I tested 6 Dollarama electronics — Here's what's worth your money (and what's not)

Who knew Dollarama sells a portable vacuum cleaner?!

This riverside town in Ontario has cozy cafes and storybook streets adorned in fall magic

It's like stepping into an autumn Hallmark film.

I compared McDonald's and Tim Hortons coffee to see who wins — once and for all

I know people will have opinions on this... ☕

I ranked major tourist attractions in Toronto from 'actually worth it' to 'skip it'

Surprise! I have a lot of opinions.