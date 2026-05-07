Feds expect $140M in savings from refugee health

Government expects $140M in savings this year with refugee health care co-pay
Feds expect $140M in savings from refugee health
Lights from a phoropter, which is used to determine a person's vision correction needs, shine on an eye chart at an optometrist's office on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
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The government estimates that implementing a co-pay from asylum seekers and refugee claimants for some health care services will cut public costs by about $140 million.

To address a soaring price tag for the Interim Federal Health Program, the government introduced the new co-pay on May 1 for supplementary and prescription health coverage.

Claimants will cover a $4 fee for prescriptions and cover 30 per cent of the cost for services not typically covered by the public health care system, such as dental and vision care.

Data provided by the government in response to an order paper question from NDP MP Heather McPherson shows $93 million in savings will come from dental care.

Routine doctor visits and emergency medicine continue to be fully covered by the program. 

A February report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected the cost of the program at $1.1 billion for the 2026/27 fiscal year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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