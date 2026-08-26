Former NDP MP Boulerice officially exits Parliament to run in Quebec election
Longtime Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice officially resigned his Montreal seat this week to run for Quebec solidaire in the provincial election expected on Oct. 5.
A spokesperson for Boulerice confirms the politician submitted his resignation as the MP for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie on Tuesday.
Boulerice represented the NDP for 15 years but left the caucus to sit as an independent in April after he formally announced his plans to run provincially in Quebec.
Boulerice was the last remaining MP from the 2011 "orange wave" which saw the NDP win 59 seats in Quebec and propel the social-democratic party to official opposition status for the first and only time in its history.
NDP Leader Avi Lewis has already been campaigning with the party's candidate in the riding, which was the only one the NDP held east of Manitoba.
There are three byelections scheduled for Aug. 31 in Toronto, North Vancouver and Quebec, with six others expected over the next few months to fill Boulerice's seat and others that have been, or are soon to be vacated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.