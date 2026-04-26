Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday

Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday about political future
Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday
NDP MP for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Alexandre Boulerice rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Alexandre Boulerice, the federal MP for the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday. 

A source within Québec solidaire suggests Boulerice plans to leave the NDP and run provincially with Québec solidaire in Gouin, a provincial riding located in Montreal.

He could aim to replace Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, former co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, who has said he will leave politics at the end of his mandate.

Boulerice's exit would leave the NDP with no MPs in Quebec and just five seats, all west of Ontario. 

The last remaining Quebec MP from Jack Layton’s 2011 “Orange Wave,” Boulerice has voiced frustrations with the New Democratic Party, including disappointment over the role of French in the leadership race, 

Ahead of Avi Lewis’ NDP leadership win, Boulerice said a move to Québec solidaire was under serious consideration, despite calls for him to stay in the NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.

--with files from Patrice Bergeron

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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