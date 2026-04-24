Quebec NDP MP quitting to run provincially

Alexandre Boulerice, the lone Quebec NDP MP, set to give up seat to run provincially
Quebec NDP MP quitting to run provincially
NDP MP for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Alexandre Boulerice rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The only NDP MP from Quebec will be announcing his plan to leave Parliament and run provincially for the Québec solidaire as early as Sunday.

Alexandre Boulerice's planned move was confirmed to La Presse Canadienne today by an internal source from QS, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

When asked for comment, a member of Boulerice's Ottawa team said a press release to discuss Boulerice's plans will be issued Sunday ahead of a Monday press conference in Montreal.

Boulerice has represented the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie since 2011 and has been publicly considering a move to Quebec provincial politics for months.

The move comes less than a month after the NDP elected a new leader in Avi Lewis, who said in March he had encouraged Boulerice to stay on in Parliament.

Boulerice's departure will leave the NDP with just five seats in the House of Commons, seven shy of the number needed for official party status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 206.

—With files from Patrice Bergeron in Quebec City

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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