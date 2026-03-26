Canadian universities have these free courses that you can take online
You don't need to be a current or former student to enroll. 📚
There are some Canadian universities that offer free courses you can take online.
You can learn about marketing, paleontology, coding, psychology, astronomy, and more topics without paying tuition.
The post-secondary schools that offer these courses are the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, University of Alberta and Université de Montréal.
All of these classes are available through online education platforms Coursera and EdX.
You can enroll in these courses for free, which is sometimes referred to as an "audit."
So, that means you'll be able to learn from the provided course materials at your own pace without spending any money.
But if you want assignments graded by professors and a certificate at the end of the session, you might have to pay a fee, depending on the course.
You don't need a university or college education or to have taken any post-secondary classes to enroll in these courses because there are no prerequisites.
Many of the classes that you can take online are beginner-level, so no previous experience in the subject matter is required.
Also, you don't have to be a current or former student of these Canadian post-secondary schools to take the free courses.
If you want to take free online courses from universities in Canada, here's what you need to know about some of the classes available right now.
Indigenous Canada
This University of Alberta course explores histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada.
You'll learn about the complex experiences of Indigenous peoples, highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations.
Topics of the lessons in this course include the fur trade and exchange relationships, land claims, environmental impacts, political conflicts and alliances, Indigenous political activism, and contemporary Indigenous life and art.
Introduction to Marketing
This course from the University of British Columbia teaches you the core concepts and tools of marketing to help you better understand and excel in the field.
Topics of the lessons include market research and its importance, brand strategy, pricing, integrated marketing communication, social media strategy, and more.
Managing Your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise
The University of Toronto offers this course on the concepts and benefits of physical therapy and exercise.
With these lessons, you'll learn about the importance of physical activity, common sports injuries, and how exercise relates to cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cancer and arthritis.
Paleontology: Ancient Marine Reptiles
This course from the University of Alberta teaches a comprehensive overview of ancient marine reptiles and the evolutionary changes that occur when air-breathing terrestrial animals return to the water.
It examines the diversity, adaptations, convergence, and phylogenetic relationships of extinct marine reptiles, and you'll learn about the three major groups of marine reptiles: ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, and mosasaurs.
Fundamentals of Recovery
Université de Montréal offers this course about recovery in mental health and addiction, focusing on how it's "a process of continuous change."
The fundamentals of recovery are taught through 10 chapters, each of which presents a dimension of recovery.
The City and You: Find Your Best Place
This course from the University of Toronto explores what cities do, why they matter, what shapes urbanization and how to choose the right city for you.
It teaches you about the importance of cities and how cities affect our lives.
At the end of the course, you'll complete an exercise to assess your own community and find the best place for you.
How to Code: Simple Data
In this course from the University of British Columbia, you'll learn a systematic programming method rather than a single programming language.
This is meant to ensure that you program in any programming language.
It explores the techniques to develop program requirements, produce programs with a consistent structure, and make programs more reliable.
Introduction to Psychology
With this University of Toronto course, you'll learn about the brain, human development, mental illnesses and treatments, and psychological studies.
It covers experiments in the field of psychology, cognitive abilities like memory, learning, attention, perception and consciousness, and how the behaviour of others affects our thoughts and behaviour.
Black Canadians: History, Presence, and Anti-Racist Futures
In this University of Alberta course, you'll learn about the major histories, migrations, artists, and activists that contributed to the survival of Black people in Canada.
It also explores how Canadian views of multiculturalism have influenced Black communities across the country.
Sustainable Food Systems
In this course from the Université de Montréal, you'll learn about the role, challenges and potential of sustainable food systems to ensure food security, human health and planetary health.
These food systems are examined through the context of climate crises, chronic disease epidemics and geopolitical crises.
Topics of the lessons include the nuances between food security and food sovereignty, solutions for more sustainable food systems, and more.
Business Communications
This course from the University of British Columbia helps to sharpen your writing, presentation, and interpersonal communication skills for success in the business world.
You'll learn a range of practices, strategies and guidelines derived from research and experience to hone your communication style and improve clarity, conciseness and impact.
Astro 101: Black Holes
The University of Alberta offers this course on the concepts behind black holes that also explores the basic ideas of astronomy, relativity and quantum physics.
You'll learn how to compare black holes in popular culture to modern physics, recognize different types of stars, distinguish which stars could become black holes, and more.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.