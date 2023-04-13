Fyre Festival's Creator Says Part II Is 'Happening' & He's Getting Laughed Off The Internet
The organizer of the failed Fyre Festival says he's preparing for round two, because nothing could be worse than the first one.
Billy McFarland announced on Twitter that he's planning to revive the music festival that turned into a viral disaster in 2017, and based on the reaction, many people are not exactly sold on the idea.
"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," McFarland tweeted on Sunday.
"Tell me why you should be invited."
\u201c\ud83d\udd25 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.\n\nTell me why you should be invited.\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
The music festival organizer did not reveal any other details.
However, Andy King, who helped plan the first festival, also tweeted out the plan.
You may remember the first Fyre Festival that inspired multiple documentaries and ended with McFarland going to prison.
According to Insider, McFarland sold over 5,000 tickets to the event, which he promoted as a luxury music festival on a private beach on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas.
He also got some well-known celebrities and influencers to promote it, including rapper and the festival's co-founder Ja Rule, models Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.
BBC reported prices for tickets were as steep as $75,000.
Once people arrived to the island they soon found out they would be staying in crappy tents and eating cheese sandwiches for meals.
A tweet that showed the food the festival attendees received.Courtesy of Netflix.
McFarland ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and a forfeiture order of $26 million after being accused of defrauding more than 100 investors, as reported by Insider.
He was released early from his six-year prison sentence in March 2022.
The whole dumpster fire of an event was later turned into documentaries on Netflix and Hulu in 2019.
Fast forward to 2023 and McFarland says he's ready to do it all over again.
Many people have responded to his Twitter announcement with a variety of questions or to just poke fun at the idea and McFarland is responding to some of them.
One person asked McFarland why he "shouldn't be in jail" to which he replied that he needs to be working to pay people back for his past mistakes.
\u201c@icespicestanact it's in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. people aren't getting paid back if i sit on the couch and watch tv. \n\nand because i served my time.\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
One Twitter user mocked his first failed attempt at planning the event.
\u201c@pyrtbilly If you need any help with planning, there\u2019s a great documentary on this!\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
Others noted that they would deliver some food so attendees won't go hungry this time around.
\u201c@TurnerNovak Looping in @RealAndyKing to advise on how much this will run us with customs\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
One person said they should be allowed to attend since they have camped in "pretty bad conditions" and therefore won't complain at the accommodations.
\u201c@pyrtbilly Because I\u2019ve camped in pretty bad conditions and won\u2019t complain about the (lack of) housing.\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
Another person said they should be allowed to attend because they're a lawyer and you "never know when you'll need one of those."
\u201c@pyrtbilly Because I\u2019m a lawyer, never know when you\u2019ll need one of those\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1681084980
This isn't the first time McFarland has shared his plans to pay people back.
This week both McFarland and Andy King tweeted they will be making and selling grilled cheese sandwiches in New York City on April 24. All the proceeds will apparently go to the people they owe money to.
\u201cLooking forward to seeing you all at 7th Street Burger, East Village. 91 East 7th St.\n\nThe King \ud83d\udc51 and @pyrtbilly will be flipping cheese sandwiches for you and raising money for those affected in the Bahamas \ud83e\udd6a\n\nStay tuned for who is performing \ud83c\udfa7\u2026\nAny guesses? #fyre \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udca6\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udca6\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Andy King (@Andy King) 1681333761
In March, McFarland also tweeted that he owed people $26 million and detailed how be planned to give it all back.
\u201cI owe people $26m \n\nHere's how I'm going to pay it back: \n\nI spend half my time filming TV shows. \n\nThe other half, I focus on what I'm really, really good at.\n\nI'm the best at coming up with wild creative, getting talent together, and delivering the moment.\n\nTxt me: 929 325 1957\u201d— Billy McFarland (@Billy McFarland) 1679852714
Before that he tweeted he was "filming another doc."
Since no other details have been released about Fyre Festival 2.0, it's hard to say how serious it is and who will be willing to work with McFarland this time, besides possibly King.
We'll have to keep a close eye on his Twitter to see if he announces any future details.
Nothing could be worst than the first Fyre Festival... right?