Galloway testifies of ‘numerous’ faculty-student relationships in UBC arts program

Galloway 'ashamed' of affair with UBC student
Galloway 'ashamed' of affair with UBC student
Author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway, back right, and his wife Katie Wagner are seen through a window as they leave B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at his defamation lawsuit, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Author and former University of B.C. creative writing chair Steven Galloway says there was no prohibition on sexual relationships between students and faculty, and he knows of “numerous instances” of similar relationships in the university’s faculty of arts. 

The trial, where the bestselling author alleges defamation over unproven sexual assault allegations, entered its fifth day in B.C. Supreme Court with the lawyer for the main defendant telling Galloway that his cross-examination would not be a “tea party.” 

Arden Beddoes questioned Galloway about a voice mail he left for the woman identified only as A.B. in November 2015, offering an apology, saying he was ashamed and was working to be a better person and “turn over a new leaf.” 

Galloway told the court that he is ashamed for having an affair with the student and cheating on his wife, but he didn’t think he would be fired for violating the university’s conflict of interest policy. 

He told the court that no other faculty members had ever been terminated for similar conduct, though he says he should not have cheated on his wife, let alone with a student. 

Beddoes asked Galloway if he kept having sexual relationships with students, bringing up his current wife and fellow writer Katie Wagner, but Galloway said she had not been a student for “well over a year” when they got together. 

The court heard how Galloway had repeatedly called both A.B. and fellow faculty member Keith Maillard in November 2015, after receiving an email where the woman, a former student several years his senior, had described feeling at risk and "unsafe." 

Beddoes suggested the numerous calls were him "panicking," but Galloway said he wanted to tell Maillard, a mentor and "father figure," about the affair himself, knowing his longtime friend would be disappointed. 

Galloway's defamation lawsuit against A.B. and others was originally filed in 2018, and the author of "The Cellist of Sarajevo" alleges his career was destroyed by allegations of rape and sexual assault, which he denies and were found unsubstantiated by a former B.C. Supreme Court judge. 

Several people originally named as defendants have settled with Galloway and offered public apologies, and A.B., whose name is under a publication ban, is not testifying in the case due to mental health struggles related to the lawsuit. 

The court heard this week that her defence no longer includes an assertion she was assaulted, but rather that she reported the alleged assaults. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026. 

By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there

A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!

This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours

Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁

Two house explosions shake Hamilton, send three people to hospital

Two separate house explosions rock Hamilton

8 magical Toronto spots I visit every fall to feel like I'm in an autumnal dream

My favourite season is fall and I'm not afraid to admit it.🍂

Edmonton mayor lashes out as Alberta tells city to roll back infill housing rules

Alberta orders Edmonton to change housing policy

Here's what stores, malls and attractions are open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving

Grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and more.

Canadian investor and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies at age 101

Investor, philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies