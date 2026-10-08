Here's what stores, malls and attractions are open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving
Grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and more.
Narcity has everything you need to know about what's closed and what's open in Toronto on Thanksgiving this year.
That includes grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, malls, government services, transit and more.
Thanksgiving, which is on Monday, October 12 in 2026, is a statutory holiday federally and provincially in Ontario.
A lot of people across the province have the day off work, and students don't have school, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do in the city that day.
Some places are closed because of the holiday, while quite a few stores, malls and attractions are open on October 12.
Whether you need to do grocery shopping, are taking the TTC to a holiday dinner or want to visit a museum, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Toronto.
Grocery stores
Costco: All Costco stores are closed on Thanksgiving, including Costco Business Centre locations. The gas stations at Costco locations are also closed.
Walmart: Walmart stores in Toronto are closed on October 12.
Loblaws: Only a few Loblaws stores in Toronto are open. You can shop at the Carlton (60 Carlton Street) store from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the St. Clair (12 St. Clair Avenue East) store from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys: Most of the Sobeys locations in Toronto are closed on Thanksgiving except for the Clark and Hilda (441 Clark Avenue West) store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the High Park (199 Roncesvalles Avenue) store, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Farm Boy: Most of the Farm Boy stores in Toronto are closed on October 12, but these locations are open:
- Harbourfront (207 Queens Quay West) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sugar Wharf (100 Queens Quay East) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- College and Bay (777 Bay Street) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- St. Clair (81 St. Clair Avenue East)— 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Leaside (147 Laird Drive) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No Frills: Locations are closed on October 12.
FreshCo: Stores in Toronto are closed on Thanksgiving.
Metro: Only the College Park (444 Yonge Street) location is open on Thanksgiving, and the store's hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Longo's: All Longo's stores in Toronto are closed on October 12.
T&T Supermarket: All T&T stores are open on Thanksgiving with regular hours.
Rabba: Locations are open 24/7.
St. Lawrence Market: Closed on Thanksgiving.
Liquor stores
LCBO: Stores in Toronto are closed on October 12.
The Beer Store: All of The Beer Store locations are closed for Thanksgiving.
Pharmacies
Shoppers Drug Mart: Most of the Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Toronto are open on Thanksgiving.
Rexall: Many locations are open on October 12 but with modified hours.
Malls and shopping centres
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Yorkdale: Closed on October 12.
Shops at Don Mills: Closed.
Sherway Gardens: Closed on Thanksgiving.
Centerpoint Mall: Closed on October 12.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving.
Fairview Mall: Closed.
Dufferin Mall: Closed on October 12.
Attractions and things to do
CN Tower: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with last entry for the observation levels at 9 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with last admission one hour before closing.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on October 12.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus escape rooms open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 12, with last admission one hour before closing.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4:45 p.m.
Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4:45 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 12.
The Distillery District: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with walking tours and live music.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on Thanksgiving.
Rouge National Urban Park: Open 365 days a year.
Services
Banks: Bank branches are closed on Thanksgiving, but ATMs at most locations are open and online banking is available.
Service Canada: All of the Service Canada locations in Toronto are closed on October 12.
ServiceOntario: All locations in Toronto are closed on Thanksgiving. Even with ServiceOntario locations closed, some services can be accessed online, like renewing a driver's license and changing your address.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: There is no mail delivery or collection by Canada Post on October 12.
Canada Post locations are closed, but post offices operated by the private sector, including locations in Shoppers Drug Mart stores, are open according to business hours.
Transit
TTC: TTC routes are operating on a holiday schedule for Thanksgiving. That means all subways, buses and streetcars follow the route's Sunday service hours but start earlier than usual at around 6 a.m.
GO Transit: All GO Transit routes are operating on the Saturday schedule. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, there are no trains or buses on October 12.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.