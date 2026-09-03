Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto
A lot of malls are closed.
You might be wondering what's closed and what's open in Toronto on Labour Day, whether you have to work or have the day off.
Narcity has all the details for grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, malls, attractions, government services and transit.
Labour Day is on Monday, September 7 this year, and it's a stat holiday in Ontario.
That means most people in the province have the day off work, and some places are closed, but many stores, malls, and attractions are open on the holiday.
So, here's what you need to know about everything that's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.
Grocery stores
Costco: All Costco stores are closed on Labour Day, including Costco Business Centre locations. Gas stations at Costco warehouses are also closed.
Walmart: Locations are closed on September 7 except the Thornhill (700 Centre Street) store, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Loblaws: Most of the Loblaws stores in Toronto are closed on Labour Day, but the Carlton (60 Carlton Street) location is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the St. Clair (12 St. Clair Avenue East) store is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys: All Sobeys stores in Toronto are closed, except for the High Park (199 Roncesvalles Avenue) and Spadina (22 Fort York Boulevard) locations, which are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labour Day.
Farm Boy: Some of the Farm Boy stores in Toronto are closed on September 7, but these locations are open:
- Harbourfront (207 Queens Quay West) — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sugar Wharf (100 Queens Quay East) — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- College and Bay (777 Bay Street) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Clair — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Leaside (147 Laird Drive) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Alderwood (841 Brown's Line) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No Frills: Most stores are closed, but these No Frills locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Durante's (1 York Gate Boulevard)
- Carlo's (6220 Yonge Street)
- Anand and Shyvonne's (3685 Keele Street)
- John's (1591 Wilson Avenue)
- Leonetti's (1641 Jane Street)
- Gino's (1951 Eglinton Avenue West)
- Sam and Nancy's (25 Photography Drive)
- AJ and Ashley's (1811 Avenue Road)
- John and Danielle's (270 Wilson Avenue)
Food Basics: Stores in Toronto are closed on Labour Day.
FreshCo: Stores in Toronto are closed.
Metro: All locations are closed except for the College Park (444 Yonge Street) store, which is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Longo's: Almost all Longo's stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labour Day.
Whole Foods: You can shop at the Yorkville (87 Avenue Road) store from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 7
Liquor stores
LCBO: Locations are closed on September 7.
The Beer Store: Some stores are closed on Labour Day, but these The Beer Store locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- College/Bathurst (452 Bathurst Street)
- Bloor/Duffering (904 Dufferin Street)
- Oakwood (529 Oakwood Avenue)
- Long Branch (1-3560 Lakeshore Boulevard West)
- Stockyards (2153 St. Clair Avenue West)
- Crossroads (2625A Weston Road)
- Billy Bishop (81 Billy Bishop Way)
- Albion/Kipling (1530 Albion Road)
- Macey/Danforth (3130 Danforth Avenue)
- Peanut Plaza (3078 Don Mills Road)
- Kennedy/Sheppard (2360 Kennedy Road)
- Cedarbrae (3561 Lawrence Avenue East)
- Milner/Morningside (871 Milner Avenue)
- Brimley/Eglinton (2727 Eglinton Avenue East)
- Henley Gardens (1089 Kingston Road)
- Centrepoint (6212 Yonge Street)
Pharmacies
Rexall: Most locations are closed, but these Rexall stores are open on September 7:
- Yonge & Richmond (159 Yonge Street) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Queen & University (250 University Avenue) — 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- College Park (777 Bay Street) — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Church & Front (63 Front Street East) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dundas & Spadina (285 Spadina Avenue) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Church& Wellesley (63 Wellesley Street East) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Spadina & College (474 Spadina Avenue) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parliament & Winchester (539 Parliament Street) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Greenwin Square (345 Bloor Street) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hazelton Lanes (87 Avenue Road) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Queen & Dovercourt (1093 Queen West) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- St. Clair Centre (2 St. Clair Avenue East) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Galleria (1245 Dupont Street) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Moore Park Plaza (325 Moore Avenue) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yonge/Eglinton (2300 Yonge Street) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eglinton/Bathurst (901 Eglinton Avenue West) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hullmark (4789 Yonge Street) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Eglinton & Brimley (2682 Eglinton Avenue East) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations in Toronto are open on Labour Day.
Malls and shopping centres
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labour Day.
Yorkdale: Closed on September 7.
Shops at Don Mills: Closed.
Sherway Gardens: Closed on Labour Day.
Centrepoint Mall: Closed on September 7.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed on Labour Day.
Fairview Mall: Closed.
Dufferin Mall: Closed on September 7.
Attractions and things to do
CN Tower: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labour Day.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on September 7.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 7, with last admission one hour before closing.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 7.
The Distillery District: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day, with seasonal vendors, walking tours, live music and free line dancing classes.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on Labour Day.
YMCA: Locations in Toronto are open on September 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Services
Banks: Bank branches are closed on Labour Day, but ATMs at most locations are open and online banking is available.
Service Canada: Service Canada locations in Toronto are closed on September 7.
ServiceOntario: All locations in Toronto are closed on Labour Day, but some services can be accessed online.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: There is no mail delivery or collection on September 7.
Canada Post locations are closed, but post offices operated by the private sector, including locations in Shoppers Drug Mart stores, are open according to business hours.
Transit
TTC: All TTC routes are operating on a holiday schedule for Labour Day, which means subways, buses and streetcars follow the route's Sunday service hours but start earlier than usual at around 6 a.m.
GO Transit: All GO Transit routes are operating on the Saturday schedule. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, there are no trains or buses on September 7.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.