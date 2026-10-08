Two house explosions shake Hamilton, send three people to hospital
Firefighters in Hamilton say two house explosions shook the city on Thursday, sending three people to the hospital with burns.
Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe says the explosions, which took place within hours of each other, were unrelated and investigators are still trying to determine the causes.
Cunliffe says fire crews arrived at the scene of the first explosion at 182 Springside Dr., and found a large debris field and what was believed to be a garage on fire.
A victim believed to have been inside the garage when it exploded was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Cunliffe says it was a “significant blast” that tore through the building and the explosion was felt at nearby fire stations and a police station.
While the fire was quickly brought under control, Cunliffe says two adjacent homes were significantly damaged.
Cunliffe says the second explosion at 8 Lampton Place sent up a large plume of smoke that was visible to firefighters as they raced to the scene.
The fire chief says two people were inside the home when it exploded and neighbours ran into the burning building to rescue them.
The occupants were both hospitalized, Cunliffe says, one with serious injuries and the other in stable condition.
Cunliffe says gas provider Enbridge is working with authorities as neighbours reported smelling natural gas prior to the blast.
Part of the house collapsed in the approximately 30 minutes it took for firefighters to beat back the blaze, Cunliffe says, causing an estimated $750,000 worth of damage.
Cunliffe says the twin explosions are an anomaly in Hamilton.
“We don't get a lot of buildings that explode and quite frankly to have two in the same day within hours is really not something that we see a lot,” he told reporters at the scene.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office and Hamilton police are investigating the causes of the twin explosions.
Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath thanked firefighters, police and first responders for their quick response to the explosions and said her thoughts are with those who were impacted.
“I sincerely hope that everyone that was hurt is going to recover completely; and my heart goes out to those facing uncertainty and distress as a result of these incidents,” she wrote in a social media post.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
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