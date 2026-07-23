Fuel costs on the rise as latest geopolitical turmoil drives up crude oil prices

Geopolitical turmoil drives up fuel prices
Geopolitical turmoil drives up fuel prices
Houthi supporters hold a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, July 17, 2026, against the Saudi-led coalition. Banner in Arabic reads, "All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones." (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
Writer

Fuel costs are on the rise in Canada as geopolitical turmoil drives the price of crude oil to its highest level in more than a month. 

Gasbuddy.com, which crowdsources pump price data from across Canada and the U.S, says the Canadian national average now sits above $1.80 a litre — a two-cent increase from a day earlier and an eight-cent bump from a week ago. 

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy, says that could rise by another five to 10 cents over the next week or two as the full impact of the crude price jump works its way through the supply chain. 

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery is hovering above US$92 a barrel, an almost six per cent increase from a day earlier, while the benchmark for seaborne light crude is edging into the triple digits. 

De Haan says the price of another fuel derived from crude — diesel — could reach a new record in the coming weeks, driving up costs for businesses that rely on tractors, trucks, railways and heavy machinery. 

The rise in crude prices comes as Ukraine targets Russian refineries and the U.S.-Iran conflict intensifies with Houthi rebels backed by Iran disrupting a key Red Sea shipping route. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This quaint harbour town in Ontario is an underrated gem with coastal charm and sandy beaches

It's one of the oldest communities in the province.

This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province

You can enjoy lakeside living.

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

Nine premiers lift barriers on alcohol sales

Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)

❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers to take effect in two years

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Canada's best employers were ranked and so many of the top companies are in Ontario

Home Hardware, CIBC, University of Toronto, Indigo, and more.

Costco vs Bulk Barn: We shopped for 17 groceries to find the cheapest prices

One store gets you so much more bang for your buck. 👀