Regional officials in B.C. warn of fast-moving water and debris from glacial lake

Glacial lake near Pemberton, B.C. has burst
Glacial lake near Pemberton, B.C. has burst
Place Glacier ice marginal lake is pictured on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Regional officials say water from a glacial lake near Pemberton, B.C. has started to flow downstream, threatening nearby properties. 

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District says the public must stay away from Place Creek, Poole Creek, Gates Lake and nearby water channels because of flood water from a lake that has formed near Place Glacier.

The district says in a statement that fast-moving water, debris, erosion and unstable streambanks are dangerous as water moves down Place Creek.

It says that the evacuation order for 24 properties effective since last month remains in place, and residents under evacuation order must remain out of the area until it has been rescinded.

The district's statement says that high flows are expected for the next one to two days and that technical experts will continue to monitor conditions closely.

It says that experts will assess the area for damages in the coming hours, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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