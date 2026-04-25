Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards

Globe and Mail, Canadian Press win big at National Newspaper Awards
Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards
People gather for a candlelight march during a vigil on the street where a vehicle-ramming attack occurred at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, on a provincial day of mourning for the victims, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

 

The Globe and Mail was the top winner at the 2025 National Newspaper Awards on Friday, while The Canadian Press won several awards including project of the year.

The awards were handed out at a gala in Toronto.

The Globe led with eight wins – three of them going to reporter Carrie Tait.

Tait was named journalist of the year after winning the politics award. And she was the lead reporter on a Globe team entry in the investigation category for coverage of the ongoing procurement scandal with Alberta’s health authority.

Judges said Tait’s political coverage was a model for investigative rigour and personal fortitude, and they noted a campaign of intimidation against her -- a lawsuit, stalking, surveillance and harassment.

“Tait did not retreat,” the judges said. “She continued to report with discipline, precision, and restraint, navigating personal risk with a professionalism that has inspired colleagues across the profession.”

Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards Kelly Mekanak, left, and Alice Jacob sit in the living room of the home they share with four other people in Webequie, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Canadian Press had four wins.

Reporter Liam Casey and photographer Christopher Katsarov Luna spent months producing a multimedia story on the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario.

Judges said the project of year — which included a nine-chapter feature, photo galleries and videos — brought depth to the story about complex development, economic opportunity and Indigenous rights.

A CP reporting team was also recognized in the breaking news category for coverage of the Lapu Lapu street festival attack in Vancouver that killed 11 people.

Judges praised reporters for their “swiftness of response and sustained commitment to offering clarity and compassion.”

Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards Service users Scotian and Kevin share a moment in the consumption room at the Moss Park Consumption and Treatment Service in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Two other CP photographers also claimed awards. Chris Young won best photo story for his series, From Moss Park with Love, about the safe consumption site at the epicentre of Toronto’s opioid crisis.

“The raw imagery captures the trauma of addiction with both compassion and love,” judges said.

Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards Vancouver Whitecaps' Emmanuel Sabbi does a backflip as he celebrates his goal against Valour FC during second half Canadian Championship quarterfinal soccer action, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Darryl Dyck won best sports photo for his celebratory snap of a player doing a backflip after scoring at the Canadian Championship soccer quarterfinal. Judges said: “The uniqueness of this composition pushed this photo over the edge.”

The Toronto Star and La Presse each had three wins.

The Star’s Cody Gault and Lucas Timmons won the inaugural award for innovation in journalism. They developed an automated search engine that providing real-time data in all ridings in the federal election.

Nunatsiaq News also won its first National Newspaper Award for its special edition, published in Inuktitut and English, on the impact of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement signed 50 years ago.

Judges considered 927 entries from 77 news organizations across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I moved to Toronto and here's what locals don't realize about their own city

Torontonians... bag milked is not a thing anywhere else.

I left Toronto for Vancouver and nobody warned me about these 9 culture shocks

We might be in the same country, but it doesn't feel like it sometimes.

Canada Pension Plan payments for April are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon

The average monthly payment is now over $900!

Government of Canada is hiring for these IT jobs that pay up to $125,000

You can get hired if you don't have a degree.

Canada's new grocery benefit starts in July — Here's what you need to know about payments

Some people can get close to or more than $1,000!

7 of the best Vancouver restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Keep it in the inner circle please and thank you.🙏

7 free University of Toronto courses you can take online even if you're not a student

These online courses are open to anyone in Canada. 📚

Truck in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

Watchdog report confirms truck involved in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

I took BC Ferries to this cozy small town tucked away on an island with kilometres of beach

This hidden gem is the perfect summer getaway. ⛴️

Dollarama vs Bulk Barn: We did the math on these 23 snacks to find the lowest prices

Chocolate, seeds, gummies, cookies, and more!