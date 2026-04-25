Globe and Mail, Canadian Press win big at National Newspaper Awards

Globe, Canadian Press win big at newspaper awards
The Globe and Mail was the top winner at the 2025 National Newspaper Awards on Friday, while The Canadian Press won several awards including project of the year.
The awards were handed out at a gala in Toronto.
The Globe led with eight wins – three of them going to reporter Carrie Tait.
Tait was named journalist of the year after winning the politics award. And she was the lead reporter on a Globe team entry in the investigation category for coverage of the ongoing procurement scandal with Alberta’s health authority.
Judges said Tait’s political coverage was a model for investigative rigour and personal fortitude, and they noted a campaign of intimidation against her -- a lawsuit, stalking, surveillance and harassment.
“Tait did not retreat,” the judges said. “She continued to report with discipline, precision, and restraint, navigating personal risk with a professionalism that has inspired colleagues across the profession.”
Kelly Mekanak, left, and Alice Jacob sit in the living room of the home they share with four other people in Webequie, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press had four wins.
Reporter Liam Casey and photographer Christopher Katsarov Luna spent months producing a multimedia story on the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario.
Judges said the project of year — which included a nine-chapter feature, photo galleries and videos — brought depth to the story about complex development, economic opportunity and Indigenous rights.
A CP reporting team was also recognized in the breaking news category for coverage of the Lapu Lapu street festival attack in Vancouver that killed 11 people.
Judges praised reporters for their “swiftness of response and sustained commitment to offering clarity and compassion.”
Service users Scotian and Kevin share a moment in the consumption room at the Moss Park Consumption and Treatment Service in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Two other CP photographers also claimed awards. Chris Young won best photo story for his series, From Moss Park with Love, about the safe consumption site at the epicentre of Toronto’s opioid crisis.
“The raw imagery captures the trauma of addiction with both compassion and love,” judges said.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Emmanuel Sabbi does a backflip as he celebrates his goal against Valour FC during second half Canadian Championship quarterfinal soccer action, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Darryl Dyck won best sports photo for his celebratory snap of a player doing a backflip after scoring at the Canadian Championship soccer quarterfinal. Judges said: “The uniqueness of this composition pushed this photo over the edge.”
The Toronto Star and La Presse each had three wins.
The Star’s Cody Gault and Lucas Timmons won the inaugural award for innovation in journalism. They developed an automated search engine that providing real-time data in all ridings in the federal election.
Nunatsiaq News also won its first National Newspaper Award for its special edition, published in Inuktitut and English, on the impact of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement signed 50 years ago.
Judges considered 927 entries from 77 news organizations across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.
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