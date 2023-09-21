Good Earth Coffeehouse Is Launching A New Rewards Program & You Could Get A Free Drink
Tap, sip and save!
You'll want to clear your calendar for September 26 because Good Earth Coffeehouse is rolling out something that's gonna change the way you sip your daily coffee! Introducing "Good Earth Rewards," the coffeehouse's brand-new rewards program, perfect for anyone who’s ever thought, "Shouldn't my caffeine addiction pay off at some point?"
So here's how it works: for every dollar you spend at Good Earth Coffeehouse, you earn a whopping 10 points. But what do these points get you? Well, just about everything. Rack up 100 points and customize your drink. Extra shot of espresso? You got it. Accumulate 500 points and choose a brewed beverage or indulge in a bakery item. Muffin, meet mouth. At 1,000 points, level up to a specialty beverage—hello, Vanilla Latte! With 1,500 points, opt for a blended drink or a lunch item. And at 2,000 points, take home some coffee beans to brew the Good Earth experience right in your own kitchen.
Sign up and get a medium drink absolutely free. And because birthdays should be filled with caffeine and joy, you'll also get a Free Birthday Reward. Like to share the love? You can even score bonus points for referring a friend. It's like the coffee version of "the more, the merrier."
Good Earth Rewards
When: Launching September 26
Perks:
- Free Medium drink on sign-up
- Free Birthday rewards
- Bonus points when you refer a friend
Why You Should Download It : All of this goodness comes packed in a super user-friendly app that lets you not only track your points but also order ahead and pay right from your phone. Because let’s be real, nobody likes waiting in line when you could be sipping that delish Chai Latte instead.