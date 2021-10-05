Trending Tags

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Nurses Across The Country & It Pays Almost $100K A Year

Nurses are needed to support the COVID-19 response at airports and ports of entry.

@wchospital | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If any nurses are looking for work right now, the Government of Canada is hiring and the salary ranges from $80,906 to $97,384 a year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses across the country to support the country's COVID-19 response — helping to enforce enhanced border measures at airports and points of entry — and people living in Canada along with Canadian citizens who live abroad can apply online.

Applicants to the selection process aren't applying to one specific job, but rather to an inventory for any future vacancies, so when positions become available, candidates who meet the qualifications would then be contacted.

In order to be hired, applicants have to be registered in the province or territory where the position is being staffed. There are other requirements that need to be met, such as language and experience qualifications.

Duties of the job include performing health assessments of international travellers, making determinations of the risk to public health, supporting the effective application of the Quarantine Act, creating change with travellers in support of health promotion and more.

The deadline to apply for the nursing jobs with the Public Health Agency of Canada is October 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

