Governor General to visit Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Governor General travelling to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., months after deadly mass shooting
Governor General to visit Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Governor General Mary Simon will be in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., next week to support the community's "ongoing healing journey" months after a deadly mass shooting claimed eight lives. 

The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General says in a statement that Simon will visit the community for three days starting Monday. 

It says she will meet with local officials including Mayor Darryl Krakowka, and firefighters, paramedics and members of the Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd RCMP detachments who responded to the shooting. 

The statement says Simon will also visit the memorial site for a "moment to reflect," and to place a "paper heart with a message written on it."

It says Simon will meet with students, school staff and others impacted by the shooting, an event that will be closed to media. 

The statement says mental health is a "central focus" of Simon's mandate and she plans to spend time with mental health workers to find out about the services being made available in Tumbler Ridge after the tragedy. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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