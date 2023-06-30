7 Gross Things I Saw As A Flight Attendant That Completely Changed The Way I Fly
You'll want to think twice before using the seat pocket.
I worked as a flight attendant for a little over a year, and while I saw many beautiful destinations, I also experienced my fair share of less-than-beautiful moments.
I'd been on a plane a handful of times before becoming a flight attendant but I still wasn't prepared for what I saw on the job. From disgusting discoveries in seat pockets to finding out what that liquid on the bathroom floor really is, here are seven gross things I saw as I flight attendant that changed the way I fly.
The seats aren't as clean as you'd hope
Becoming a flight attendant opened my eyes to some surprising truths and one of the biggest shocks was the state of airplane seats. Most of the time, planes only receive a quick cleaning between flights, which means that the seats, tray tables, and other areas are not wiped down at all.
I've never been a germaphobe but seeing the lack of seat sanitization was enough for me to start carrying Lysol wipes when travelling. I always give the seat and tray tables a quick wipe-down before I settle in.
Avoid the water... trust me
Here's a tip I got from nearly every crew member I flew with: don't drink the water onboard. Apparently, the water tanks and coffee pots are not as squeaky clean as you'd think and now I avoid ordering tea, hot chocolate and coffee when flying.
A 2019 study by CUNY's Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center found that "many [U.S] airlines have possibly provided passengers with unhealthy water."
The study warns that you should "NEVER drink any water onboard that isn't in a sealed bottle" and avoid drinking tea or coffee, as well as use hand sanitizer instead of washing hands in the bathroom sink.
According to Transport Canada, the potable water system onboard aircrafts must be cleaned and sterilized at least once a month, but I prefer to play it safe and only drink bottled water while flying.
Watch out for the meals
While it isn't everyone's cup of tea, I actually enjoy airplane food. The crew gets special meals that are different from the ones offered to passengers and I always looked forward to my break so I could indulge in some good sky-high cuisine.
However, once I read the nutritional info and saw just how processed airplane food is, I had second thoughts about my mid-flight feasts.
According to a 2019 study by Diet Detective, "the average airline meal contains more than 800mg of sodium, which is more than 40 percent of the daily limit of 2000 mg set by the World Health Organization."
The study goes on to say that, "in addition to health-related concerns, sodium can make you feel and look bloated because you retain extra water. Watch out for high levels of sodium throughout all airline menus."
If possible, I pack some food from home to bring with me, or try and grab some healthier options from the airport before boarding the plane.
Be prepared for sickness
As a flight attendant, I saw my fair share of upset stomachs and unfortunately, not everyone makes it to the bathroom in time. I'll never forget the time my colleague ended up wearing a passenger's not-so-pleasant surprise. It was an uncomfortable shift for her, to say the least!
Oftentimes the seat pocket in front of you won't have air sickness bags, so if you've got a history of motion sickness or an unpredictable tummy, it's a wise move to ask a flight attendant for some before takeoff. It's best to be prepared!
I always pack Gravol when I fly just to be safe. If you're feeling nauseous and don't have medication, you can always ask a flight attendant for some ginger ale.
Beware of the bathroom floors
One of the grossest things I noticed about planes after becoming a flight attendant was the bathroom floors. I hate to break it to you, but that liquid you see pooling around? It's definitely not water.
When turbulence occurs, aiming can become a bit... well, less accurate. And that's what leads to the mysterious "water" you might have noticed on the ground during flights.
Apart from avoiding the bathrooms for the entire flight, there are some things you can do to navigate the grossness, such as wearing your shoes into the bathroom. This was always something that I did when flying, and, after realizing what is really on the floor, I can confidently say I made the right call.
Another thing to remember is to check your pockets before using the toilet to make sure nothing falls out onto the floor. You'll also want to prevent any clothing, like pants or dress hems, from touching the floor.
And also the seat pockets
The seat pockets on airplanes are examined during safety checks before flights but they aren't cleaned. For this reason, I don't put anything in the seat pocket or reach into the seat pocket.
I learned this the hard way after putting a book in the seat pocket and pulling it out to find a grimy piece of gum stuck to it.
In 2018, CBC published a study outlining the "dirtiest surface[s] on an airplane" and the seat pockets came in second on the list after the headrest.
The samples showed E coli. and other coliforms as well as mould. According to the study, flight attendants have found "used tampons, sandwiches, loose condoms, smartphones," and more in the seat pockets. I once found a dirty diaper in a seat pocket, and I'm very thankful I never came across any of these other objects during my stewardess days.
If you do want to use the seat pocket, I'd suggest putting your belongings in a plastic bag that can protect them from whatever lies in its depths.
Extra hand sanitizer is key
After realizing the minimal amount of cleaning aircrafts get between flights, I was sure to always carry hand sanitizer with me. It's an easy way to avoid germs and can easily be applied after touching surfaces or using the bathroom.
At the end of the day, I try not to focus too much on the cleanliness of the airplane. Sure, it can be gross at times, but it's not worth ruining travel experiences over. There's already enough stress involved with flying, so, if anything, just be aware of things to avoid and enjoy the ride.