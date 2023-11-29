I'm A Former Flight Attendant & These Are 7 Things I'd Never Do At A Hotel
Think twice before putting your luggage on the bed.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As a former flight attendant, I've stayed in my fair share of hotels. From soaking up the vibes in the heart of Paris to crashing at airport hotels, each spot offered a unique experience along with a few important lessons.
My travels have taught me several things about hotel stays, and there are a few things I'd never do during my overnight retreat. If you're checking into a hotel anytime soon, you may want to keep some of these considerations in mind.
Here are seven things I'd never do while staying at a hotel, as a former flight attendant.
Walk around in bare feet
While it's tempting to kick off your shoes and socks as soon as you get into the hotel room, especially after a long flight, I always avoid walking around in bare feet.
If your room is carpeted, you'll want to think twice before pulling off those socks. The carpets should be vacuumed before your arrival, but this doesn't mean that they are clean. In a 2014 Reader's Digest article, carpets were named one of the 12 dirtiest spots in every hotel room.
"Carpets are breeding grounds for bacteria and germs," Logic Products founder Jill Taft said in the article. "Never let your kids sit, lay down, or play on the carpet, and always wear socks or slippers."
Luckily, there's any easy solution if you want to avoid stepping on the floors or carpets. I always have a pair of slippers in my luggage to keep my feet comfy and clean.
Sleep on the throw pillows
There's no better feeling than jumping into a cozy bed after a long and exhausting day of travelling. Before you pass out on all those pillows though, you may want to remove some of the decorative cushions.
Unlike other pillows that have a washable pillowcase, throw pillows can be difficult to clean. Therefore, it's probably not a good idea to rest your head on one of these.
The other issue is that some guests may toss the throw pillows on the ground, where they could pick up dirt or bacteria from the floor. So, if you're taking these cushions off your bed, it's a good idea to place them on a chair or sofa instead.
Put my suitcase on the carpet or bed
I make it a point to not place my suitcase on the bed or carpet when staying in hotels. Why? To avoid bed bugs. These pests could be hiding in the bedding, carpet, or other upholstered areas, and the last thing you want is them making their way into your luggage.
I keep my suitcase on the luggage holder or on a desk during my stay. I also keep my belongings in my bag and keep it sealed when I'm not using it.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene suggests that you "place your luggage on a hard elevated surface – not on the floor, and not on upholstered furniture. If you can’t find a suitable surface, put your luggage in a dry bathtub, or leave it in your car until you’ve done a quick inspection."
Drink the tap water
Many of my colleagues advised me against drinking hotel water when I first started as a flight attendant. For this reason, I always bring some water bottles with me so that I'm not left relying solely on the hotel tap supply.
Of course, the quality of water will vary from hotel to hotel, but I prefer to be on the safe side.
In a report on February 14, 2023, Quench Water noted that there are "varying standards of filtration" across the U.S. as well as a "a possible build-up of germs and bacteria" in hotel tap water.
"The water in unoccupied hotel rooms can remain stagnant in pipes for days to months, making hotel plumbing a breeding ground for bacteria and other harmful microorganisms," the article states.
So, next time you're staying at a hotel, you might want to consider bringing some water bottles.
Not wash my hands after touching the remote
Another thing I was warned about when I started flight attending was the hotel remotes. It's hard to know whether or not your remote has been cleaned and, if it hasn't been, it could be harbouring all sorts of germs and bacteria.
Remotes were also mentioned in Reader's Digest's "12 Dirtiest Spots in Every Hotel Room" article. "E. coli can be a problem on TV remotes from hotel guests not washing their hands after going to the bathroom," naturopathic physician Jennifer Stagg, MD, said in the article.
I always wash or sanitize my hands after using the remote, or wipe it down before using it.
Have loud conversations in the hallway
It's a given that you should be quiet and respectful in hotel hallways at night, but flight attending revealed to me why it's important to be quiet in the hallways at all times.
With changing time zones and overnight shifts, I would often have to sleep during the day. There's nothing worse than trying to get some rest and being awakened by someone talking loudly outside your door.
I'm always careful to keep my voice down at all hours of the day when I'm walking through a hotel in case other guests are sleeping.
Use the toiletries
This is definitely a personal preference, but I avoid using toiletries when staying at a hotel. As someone with sensitive skin, I prefer to bring my own products that I know work for me. Also, a few hotels I've stayed at haven't provided products like body lotion, so I like to be prepared and bring my own.
There might be another reason to steer clear of hotel-provided products.
In one TikTok video, former hotel manger Melly from @melly_creations warns against using refillable items like shampoo and conditioner.
"I will never use these refillable shampoo and conditioner bottles in the tub [...] where people can put anything in it," she says. "I've seen Nair and god knows what else in there."
She goes on to say that products with locked lids are safe to use.
So, next time you're staying at a hotel, you may want to keep these tips in mind for a comfortable getaway!