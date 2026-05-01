How Montreal police and the city prepare for Habs playoff gatherings

Habs playoff gatherings bring security challenges
Montreal Canadiens fans across the city will be gathering to cheer on their team during Friday night's crucial Game 6 showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. While playoff fever brings a boost to the city's bars, restaurants and sports retailers, it also presents challenges for authorities who have to manage the 21,000 ticket-holders heading to the arena, along with other gatherings outside.
The Canadian Press spoke to Montreal police Chief-Insp. David Shane and questioned the City of Montreal in order to learn about the security operations around the Bell Centre. Here's what they had to say.
What security challenges do large playoff gatherings present?
Shane says traffic management is the biggest challenge when it comes to large gatherings. "You want to make sure traffic is controlled and that the pedestrians are safe," he said. Shane says the city has installed anti-ramming barriers to prevent vehicular incidents, and officers will help with traffic management.
He says there is also a large contingent of police on site who work alongside Bell Centre security to intervene quickly if there's a fight, altercation or protest.
"Sometimes the (playoff) fever comes up and some fans lose control and they want to break stuff or become violent," he said. "Then we need to be able to enter in quickly to de-escalate and stop it right there so it doesn't become a massive crowd movement."
How do the police prepare?
Shane says police began planning for the playoffs weeks before they began. While he won't reveal specifics of their operations plan, he says it involves "many hundreds" of police officers.
Shane says the police presence is bigger during what he calls "decisive" matches that are potentially series enders, when emotions can run extra high and there's a bigger chance of incidents.
How should people stay safe, according to police?
Shane encourages everyone who attends gatherings to be aware of their surroundings, and to distance themselves if they spot trouble. "You don't stay there, because obviously what's going to happen (is) the police officers are going to intervene, and you don't want to be mixed in the crowd movement or the police intervention," said Shane, who also reminded people that it's forbidden to throw or possess fireworks or smoke-emitting devices during gatherings.
How can police intervene?
In the past, police have faced criticism for how they manage playoff crowds, including for using tear gas against fans outside the arena in 2021. The police said the chemical irritants were used in response to thrown fireworks and bottles, but critics noted that these measures are indiscriminate and affect people nearby, including ticket-holders exiting the Bell Centre and children.
Shane said interventions that include using chemical irritants are "unfortunately always a possibility," although he said he's hopeful they won't be needed. "If we need to escalate, well unfortunately we will have to and we will," he said, "because you don't want anybody to get hurt and we don't want property damage and we want to maintain the good international reputation that Montreal has."
What does the city say?
City of Montreal spokesperson Nicky Cayer said in an email that gatherings are managed by the Canadiens and the Montreal police, and the city works with them to ensure events respect municipal rules. That includes granting special permission for fan zones to happen on the street outside the Bell Centre.
The city also has a role to play in ensuring people can get around the city safely, in conjunction with police, the city's public transit agency, and Bell Centre management, Cayer said.
"The city's priority is to find a fair balance between the public enthusiasm around the playoffs and the safety of the public, mobility and respect for the surrounding environment," Cayer wrote.
Cayer said it's too soon to estimate the costs of playoff fever for the city and its taxpayers, but says many of the costs are borne by the event promoters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.