Canadiens playoff run has increased ridership on Montreal's light-rail network

Habs playoff run increases ridership on light rail
Habs playoff run increases ridership on light rail
A sign displaying the REM light rail system's station stops is shown at the Anse-à- l'Orme REM station during its inaugural run on the West Island line in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

The Montreal Canadiens' quest for the Stanley Cup has been giving the city's light-rail network a boost. 

The Bonaventure station of the REM — Réseau express métropolitain — connects to the Habs' home arena, the Bell Centre.

Julien Hurel is the vice-president for the REM project at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province's public pension fund manager and owner of the light rail.

Hurel says transit officials have a goal of increasing ridership to 150,000 daily rides by the time the network is completed in 2027.

He says combined ridership on the two other operational branches is around 78,000 daily passages.

But he says ridership has increased to roughly 104,000 daily rides, since the start of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs.

"And thank you, by the way, to our Canadiens, who are helping us out a lot at the moment with the great matches they’re putting on," Hurel told reporters on Friday. "The trend is looking good."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada now allows you to renew your passport online and here's what you need to know

Online renewal requirements are different.

I tried burgers from these 3 major Canadian fast-food chains and there's a clear worst

Hot take incoming... 🍔

7 places that I consider the worst to live in Ontario, as a Toronto local

Don't hate me (you know I'm right) 🤫

The bonus payment of Canada's grocery benefit is going out soon and here's who is eligible

Millions of Canadians will get this one-time top-up payment in June.

The feds just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this summer

The situation in the Middle East could disrupt your plans — even if you're not going anywhere near the region. ⚠️

26 products you can get for cheaper at Costco than at Walmart in Canada

Bulk-sized items offer quite a lot of value!

Major VPN provider says it could leave Canada over lawful access bill

NordVPN says it could leave Canada over Bill C-22

Man accused of kidnapping B.C. girl, 7, was already wanted for armed assault

Suspect in schoolgirl's kidnap faced arms charge

15 of the best Michelin Guide Toronto restaurants that are surprisingly affordable

Why should indulging mean spending?

A Lotto 6/49 winner in Ontario won the $44 million jackpot with an online ticket

He found out he won while on the way to work!