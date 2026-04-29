Hanwha sweetens submarine bid with auto venture

Hanwha offers made-in-Canada military vehicles if it wins submarine deal
Hanwha sweetens submarine bid with auto venture
A Hanwha Ocean KSS-III (Batch 2) submarine sits docked in their port in Geoje Island, South Korea Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

South Korean defence manufacturer Hanwha says it's ready to build artillery vehicles in Canada, including mobile howitzers, rocket launch systems and infantry vehicles.

But that's only if it becomes the winning bidder for the Royal Canadian Navy's next fleet of submarines.

Hanwha says it would forge a joint venture with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association to create a Canadian entity that would build a range of vehicles — all using Canadian labour, parts and materials, including steel and aluminum.

Canada is planning to buy a fleet of up to 12 conventionally powered submarines and the winning bidder could be announced as early as this year.

Ottawa gave the two rival bidders — Hanwha and Germany's TKMS — extra time for them to sweeten their offers in the hope they would sign more partnerships with Canadian companies.

The federal government is looking to have its first new submarine in the water by 2032.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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