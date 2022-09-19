These Hawaiian Caricature Artists Are Roasting People In Their Drawings & TikTok Is Obsessed
"My feelings are hurt on her behalf"
A popular activity around tourist areas are getting unflattering caricature drawings that highlight people's less favorable attributes.
A pair of Waikiki Beach artists in Oahu, HI goes a little bit further with its designs by greatly accentuating the characteristics of their subjects' faces or bodies, and TikTok is utterly obsessed with how they roast their customers.
Caricature Party is an art service comprised of two artists, Aaron and Saemee, whose style is a bit harsh but seemingly has people lining up to have theirs done.
In every TikTok video shared to their account, there's either a beaming couple or a pair of friends posing for the drawing all unsuspecting of what their picture will turn out like.
When either Saemee or Aaron turn their complete masterpieces around for the patrons to view, you can typically see a look of surprise wash over their faces, followed by fits of laughter at how disfigured they look.
From the silly artwork to the fun customer reactions, the artists regularly go viral with millions of views, and thousands of commentators share their reactions, too.
In the comment section on each video, TikTok viewers voice that they jokingly feel sorry for the individuals in the drawings leaving comments like "My feelings are hurt on her behalf" or "everyone who goes thru this is a champ😂👏🏻😂".
People joke about how they would need to have high self-esteem before ever getting a picture done by the Hawaiian art business.
"The amount of therapy sessions I’d need after one of these would be detrimental economically," one viewer commented on a post.
You can find the two artists on Waikiki Beach, however, if you're unable to make it all the way to the Hawaiian islands you can order one by sending them a video reference, and the works of art start at $125.
Caricature Party did not immediately respond to Narcity's request for a comment on their TikTok popularity.