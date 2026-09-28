Health ministers to hold emergency meeting to discuss federal funding ahead of budget

Health ministers set to meet on federal transfers
Health ministers set to meet on federal transfers
A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Ontario's health minister says she and her colleagues from across the country are set to hold an emergency meeting to talk about federal funding.

Sylvia Jones told a provincial committee meeting today that health ministers are trying to impress upon the federal government that they are heading for a "fiscal cliff."

Provinces and territories are concerned the federal budget forecasts an end to some targeted health care funding after March 2027, and a reduction in the growth of the federal Canada Health Transfer after March 2028.

The health transfer is guaranteed to grow by at least five per cent per year until 2028, and by at least three per cent a year after that.

That additional money was promised to help expand access to primary care, reduce surgery backlogs, improve mental health and addiction services and modernize the health system.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is set to release its budget later this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026. 

— With files from Allison Jones in Toronto

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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