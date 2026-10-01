Health ministers say Ottawa needs to renew mental health, home care funding

Health ministers call for federal funding renewal
Health ministers call for federal funding renewal
A stethoscope is seen in the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Health ministers from across the country say the federal government needs to renew $1.2 billion in funding for mental health, addictions and home care that's expiring next year.

The ministers met earlier this week, along with finance ministers, to talk about the expected expiry of the funding agreements in March.

The health ministers say the expiry amounts to a "fiscal cliff" that will have a real impact on patients.

In a statement, the ministers say federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne decided not to take part in the meeting.

Michel is set to meet with her provincial and territorial counterparts later this month in Winnipeg.

The federal Liberals are set to release their latest budget this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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