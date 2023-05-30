Healthy Planet Is Having A Huge Sale & Here Are Some Prizes You Could Win
Save big on natural and organic products!
Get ready for a shopping bonanza! If you are looking to save money while shopping for organic groceries, natural beauty products, health supplements and sports nutrition? Look no further! Healthy Planet is having a huge sale from June 1 to 4 in-store and online.
This is the perfect opportunity to shop for your favourite organic products for less! You can find amazing discounts of up to 60% on all sorts of organic groceries, natural beauty products, health supplements & sports. And the best part? You could also be one of the lucky winners of amazing prizes, including a Vitamix blender, a Dyson hair dryer, and so much more! Don’t miss out on your chance to shop at Healthy Planet and save big on organic groceries, health supplements, and more!
Healthy Days Sale
Courtesy of Healthy Planet
Discounts: 15-60%
When: June 1 to 4, 2023
Address: In store and online
Why You Need To Go: It's time to refresh your organic living essentials while saving loads of money. With all items in store having up to 60% off, there will be plenty of items to choose from. Plus, you have a chance to win awesome prizes like a Vitamix blender, a Dyson hair dryer and gift baskets!