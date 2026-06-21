Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages across Montreal area
Flooding in Montreal's West Island and on the South Shore caused road closures and power outages after heavy rain swept through southern Quebec over the weekend.
Environment Canada says some areas received between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain in just a few hours on Saturday.
On Saturday, firefighters were called to flooded streets and homes in Montreal's West Island, while Montreal police closed several roads in the area.
Hydro-Québec says about 7,500 customers were still without electricity Sunday morning, most of them in the Montreal area.
Saint-Constant, a municipality southwest of Montreal, declared a local state of emergency Saturday night after flooding damaged homes and roads.
The storms also disrupted flights and ground operations at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Saturday evening, though conditions appeared to have returned to normal by Sunday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.
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