Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages across Montreal area

Heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal area
Heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal area
Abandoned cars sit on a flooded street in Montreals west island borough of Pointe Claire during a severe rainstorm on Saturday June 20, 2026. Local roads and highway 40 were closed during the downpour.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Writer

Flooding in Montreal's West Island and on the South Shore caused road closures and power outages after heavy rain swept through southern Quebec over the weekend.

Environment Canada says some areas received between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain in just a few hours on Saturday.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to flooded streets and homes in Montreal's West Island, while Montreal police closed several roads in the area.

Hydro-Québec says about 7,500 customers were still without electricity Sunday morning, most of them in the Montreal area.

Saint-Constant, a municipality southwest of Montreal, declared a local state of emergency Saturday night after flooding damaged homes and roads.

The storms also disrupted flights and ground operations at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Saturday evening, though conditions appeared to have returned to normal by Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's best provincial park is a summer paradise with sand dunes and 10 km of silky beaches

You can stroll along elevated boardwalks.

We got a look inside Toronto's new Zellers and here are the products you can get

There are snacks and specialty grocery items.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

This tiny coastal town in BC with a Mediterranean-like climate is one of the best in Canada

It's definitely worth a trip this summer. ⛴️

I compared chocolate chip cookies from Costco, Walmart and No Frills — one won by a landslide

Only one cookie is worth your money 🍪

This stunning park with velvet sand dunes and 3 beaches is a road trip from Ottawa

It's like a little slice of paradise. 🌴

10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm

You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.

This beautiful Ontario village is an underrated vacay spot with canal views and European charm

It's Canada's "most beautiful" village.