High-speed rail pitch draws high levels of support and opposition: poll

High-speed rail draws support, opposition: poll
A new poll suggests the proposed Alto high-speed railway is both the most-supported and the most-opposed item on the federal government's list of major projects.
Probe Research surveyed 1,300 Canadians earlier this month and found 61 per cent of respondents supported the project, while 19 per cent opposed it to some degree.
The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.
The controversial project is projected to cost between $60 and $90 billion and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on Ottawa to drop it.
The project faces strong opposition from residents in communities along the proposed corridor who say they risk losing their homes and farms to make way for the rail corridor.
Construction of the first phase of the 1,000-kilometre rail line, linking Montreal and Ottawa, is set to kick off in 2029 or 2030.
— This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.