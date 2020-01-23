Hike In North Carolina Will Take You To An Emerald Pool

This 1.5-Mile Hike In North Carolina Will Lead You To An Emerald Green Pool & Waterfall
Living in the South is a blessing, honestly. With the number of trails and hidden gems, we should be thankful for all the amazing outdoor activities we have. Now is the perfect time to start planning your spring adventures and we've found one that is to die for. This hike in North Carolina will lead you to an emerald green pool and waterfall that will be your go-to spot.
Midnight Hole in the woods of the Smoky Mountains is the ideal spot to spend a nice, hot day. The lagoon is emerald green and clear as can be. You have to hike Big Creek Trail to get here, so you have to work to get to the cool watering hole.
Jumping in a freezing cold pool of water is just what we need after a strenuous hike on a warm day, and that is exactly what you'll get here.
Big Creek Trail is right in Great Smoky Mountain National Park and it takes about 1.5 miles to get to your destination. Once you get there, you will be glad you hiked it.
The journey is pretty straight forward and flat, which your thighs will be thanking you for later. As you get closer to Midnight Hole, you'll hear water rushing and people splashing around.
The huge boulders that surround Midnight Hole are perfect for jumping off of into the cool water or for just relaxing and to have a picnic on.
If you continue on the trail, you'll hit another waterfall just half a mile away. Mouse Creek Falls is a 41-foot waterfall that is worth seeing if you can walk just a little more on your adventure.
Midnight Hole
Price: Free
Address: Mouse Creek Falls, Cataloochee, NC
Why You Need To Go: This trail will lead you to a huge emerald green pool with a waterfall.