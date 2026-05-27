Hodgson set to make international energy export announcement in Vancouver
The federal natural resources minister is in Vancouver today for an announcement about international energy exports.
The news conference with Tim Hodgson comes a day after several media outlets reported Canada has reached a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany.
The reports say the gas is to be shipped from the yet-to-be-built Ksi Lisims plant and export terminal planned for the northern British Columbia coast near the Alaska border.
Ksi Lisims is a partnership between the Nisga'a Nation, Houston-based Western LNG and Rockies LNG, a group of Canadian natural gas producers.
The project has regulatory approval but the partners have yet to make a final investment decision, which would clear the way for construction to begin.
LNG is natural gas that has been chilled into a liquid state, enabling it to be shipped by sea around the world on specialized tankers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.
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