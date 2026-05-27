Hodgson set to make international energy export announcement in Vancouver

Hodgson set to make energy export announcement
Hodgson set to make energy export announcement
Nisga'a Nation President, Eva Clayton waits for for a press conference to start before a Ksi Lisims LNG announcement of an environmental assessment certificate from the Government of British Columbia in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

The federal natural resources minister is in Vancouver today for an announcement about international energy exports. 

The news conference with Tim Hodgson comes a day after several media outlets reported Canada has reached a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany. 

The reports say the gas is to be shipped from the yet-to-be-built Ksi Lisims plant and export terminal planned for the northern British Columbia coast near the Alaska border. 

Ksi Lisims is a partnership between the Nisga'a Nation, Houston-based Western LNG and Rockies LNG, a group of Canadian natural gas producers.

The project has regulatory approval but the partners have yet to make a final investment decision, which would clear the way for construction to begin. 

LNG is natural gas that has been chilled into a liquid state, enabling it to be shipped by sea around the world on specialized tankers. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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