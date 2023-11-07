8 Ways To Save Lives With Canadian Blood Services & You Can Even Do Some From Home
There's more than one way to support Canada's Lifeline.
When you think of Canadian Blood Services, chances are you think of giving blood. And sure, it's right there in the name. But the impact of Canada's Lifeline is broader than blood donation, and yours can be too.
From research and education to matching organ donors with recipients and so much more, Canadian Blood Services connects generous people with those who need their help the most. They provide lifesaving products and services in transfusion and transplantation to patients in Canada, but this can't be done without the help and commitment of donors across the country.
The reality is that not everyone can give blood for all sorts of reasons, whether health-related or not. But there are still plenty of ways you can help out.
Whether you sign up for the stem cell registry, make a financial donation, give your time as a volunteer or simply spread the word about Canadian Blood Services — you'll make all the difference for patients in need.
So if you're inspired to help save lives across the country, here are eight additional ways you can contribute to Canada's Lifeline.
Join the stem cell registry
Donated stem cells can help treat over 80 diseases and disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, immune system disorders and more. It's notoriously difficult to find matching donors — nearly 1,000 patients in Canada are searching for a lifesaving stem cell match; only 25% of patients have a match within their biological family, and the best match for a patient is a donor with a similar ethnic background.
If you're aged 17 to 35 and are in good general health, you could be eligible to join the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry. It takes less than two minutes, and more stem cell registrants mean more potential matches for patients in need.
Book your first plasma donation appointment
Donating plasma is another great way you can help save lives. Over 55% of your blood is a yellow liquid called plasma. Your donated plasma is used to create life-saving medications that help treat people with a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic and genetic conditions. Many have no other treatment option available.
The process of donating blood and plasma are similar, but during a plasma donation, only your plasma is collected and all other blood components are returned to you. Your plasma regenerates quickly, and you can donate again as soon as a week later.
It often takes a team to save a life; it can take up to 130 plasma donations to treat a patient with immune deficiency for just a year. By booking an appointment and donating together with your family and friends, you can start a new fun tradition while feeling good about saving lives.
Plus, if you have travelled to a malaria-risk area, have a history of malaria infection or have recently settled in Canada, this will not affect your eligibility to donate plasma.
Register to donate organs and tissues
Approximately 4,400 patients in Canada are waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue transplant. If you're among the 90% of Canadian residents who support organ donation, you can register your intent to donate organs and tissues after your death.
Every province has its own registry or method for indicating one's intent to donate organs and tissues. In cooperation with Canada's organ and tissue donation community, Canadian Blood Services has built a portal to help people navigate to their province's online registry or to access information about how to become a donor. They work with Canada's organ donation and transplant community to connect donors and recipients.
Registering as an organ donor takes only two minutes and can help up to eight recipients live longer healthier lives.
Become a living kidney donor
Canadian Blood Services also facilitates live kidney transplants. This exceptional act of generosity involves a donor giving up one of their kidneys to someone so both people can continue to live.
Any healthy adult can be assessed to become a living donor to a person in need. If you qualify, you can donate a kidney to someone you know or to someone on the waitlist you don't know. It's a big step, but you can start by finding out if you're eligible.
Pregnant? Consider donating cord blood
Cord blood refers to the blood left in the umbilical cord and placenta after a baby is born, and it's an incredible source of blood stem cells, which help treat over 80 diseases and disorders — including lymphoma and leukemia. If it’s not donated, the cord blood becomes discarded as medical waste.
If you're pregnant and in good overall health, you could donate your cord blood through Canadian Blood Services to help save a life after bringing a new one into the world. Currently, four hospitals in Canada collect cord blood: Ottawa Hospital (General campus) in Ottawa, Ontario; Brampton Civic Hospital in Brampton, Ontario; Lois Hole Hospital for Women in Edmonton, Alberta; and BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Cord blood collection doesn't interfere with your birth plans, including delayed cord blood clamping. It doesn't harm the parent or baby, and your donation will be stored and used for anyone who needs a stem cell transplant.
Make a financial donation
A straightforward way to support patients is through good old-fashioned financial giving. You can donate a lot, a little, once or regularly, with your community or individually — it's up to you. Every dollar donated does make a difference.
Financial donors help Canadian Blood Services do more to support the patients who rely on blood, plasma, stem cells, and organs and tissues. They fuel recruitment initiatives to attract more blood and plasma donors, drive world-class research, fund education of tomorrow’s medical leaders and so much more.
Donate your voice by raising awareness
Have you already joined Canada's Lifeline? Amazing! You're helping save lives from coast to coast to coast. That's a big deal, so you should tell somebody about it. Let people know what it was like, how long it took, how many lives you saved and what's in it for them.
By being an advocate and spreading the word about everything you can do to save lives with Canadian Blood Services, you'll encourage others to also give what they can.
Donate your time as a volunteer
If you're keen to help out, you can become a volunteer with Canadian Blood Services and donate your time. You can sign up to volunteer at a donor centre, welcoming people in and helping them feel comfortable throughout the donation process.
You could even become a volunteer leader, planning and hosting events in your community or workplace, spreading the word about all the ways people can help through Canadian Blood Services.
Blood donors are needed now more than ever. If you're eligible to donate blood, please book an appointment now. And if donating blood isn't on the cards for you, there are so many ways you can give generously and help save lives with Canadian Blood Services.
To learn more about how you can help save lives, check out Canadian Blood Services' website.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.