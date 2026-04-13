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HP's best-in-class AI laptops are the upgrade to know this spring

Work smarter, create faster, do more.

HP OmniBook Ultra AI

Woman with HP laptop

Courtesy of HP Inc.
Editor, Studio

If you're in the market for a new laptop in 2026, levelling up to the newest, high-performance tech with next-gen power is a surefire way to get your money's worth.

Leading the charge are the HP OmniBook Ultra AI Laptops. These best-in-class computers from HP Canada aren't just using AI to help streamline your work, but also to improve processor performance, extend battery life and more.

HP’s fastest and most powerful OmniBooks come in four models, all of them with a premium two-in-one folding design, touchscreen display and over 16 hours of battery life.

They also come with Windows 11 installed and ready to go. Since support for Windows 10 ended on October 14, 2025, the timing is perfect for upgrading to the latest technology.

HP OmniBook Ultra AI Woman with HP laptopCourtesy of HP Inc.

Plus, when you shop online at HP, you get the best prices guaranteed, exclusive deals and savings, free shipping and free returns.

Kick off your new year with the power and features you need to work smarter, create faster and do more in 2026.

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