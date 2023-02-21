I Tried This Toronto-Based Meat Delivery Service & It Was So Tasty
The future of food is here, and it's frozen.
With a click of a button, you can have just about anything arrive on your doorstep nowadays — from online shopping to takeout.
While many folks have gotten on board with online grocery shopping too, I admit it was something I dodged. I much prefer to handpick my food, and I always had doubts about freshness.
As an avid gym-goer, protein is my best friend, but it's not always easy to keep my fridge stocked up with the freshest cuts of meat – not to mention how pricey it can get, and heading to the grocery store can be a chore.
So when I discovered that GTA-based company Wild Fork was offering same-day delivery seven days a week on their wide assortment of reasonably priced meats, seafood and more, I was willing to give them a shot.
If you've also been curious about giving Wild Fork a go, this might be your month — they're offering free delivery on every order until the end of February.
First impressions
Scrolling through the Wild Fork site, I was blown away by the range. I'm talking unique seafood, specialty meats, AAA Canadian beef and even veggies.
Even with such a huge variety, I was easily able to sift through the options thanks to the well-designed site. The products all looked so appetizing, and I felt confident that Wild Fork's personal shoppers would make solid selections for me.
Primarily the steaks and chicken cuts caught my eye, but I also picked up some salmon, sausages and a dragonfruit smoothie mix.
My order arrived that same evening, and I was happy to see my meat would've definitely stayed frozen thanks to the included dry-ice packs. Thumbs up right away on the packaging front.
Ready to put the freshness to the test, I got straight to cooking.
Time to see about this seafood
On the menu for my seafood dinner were the garlic and herb cedar-planked steelhead salmon and skin-on coho salmon portions. I also threw in some blue mussels to keep with the ocean's-bounty theme.
While the coho fillets were super convenient and the mussels were a fun treat, the standout for me was the steelhead salmon.
Roasting it on the cedar plank gave the salmon a tender texture with a hint of smoky flavour, and because it comes pre-seasoned, there was nothing extra for me to prep.
At first bite, I was hooked (get it?).
Winner winner, chicken weekday dinner
Since the ordering process was so seamless, I was curious to see whether that convenience extended to their pre-prepared meats and drinks.
Taking inspiration from WildFork's chicken dukkah power bowl recipe, I chefed up some free-run pre-cut chicken chunks and served them with rice and veggies.
The entire process took me about 20 minutes, plus five for how quickly I scarfed down the juicy chicken breast. I even had time to try out the dragonfruit smoothie blend, which was just as refreshing as its colour was gorgeous.
Not only did Wild Fork make my often-rushed workday cooking easier, but these pre-packaged products also helped me plan out my week of eating (meal-prep win!).
This final meal came with high stakes
For me, the true test of quality meat comes down to steak.
Because I was cooking for my family of four, I fried up three different cuts — the boneless bison striploin, the Canadian AAA Angus beef boneless New York striploin, and the Canadian AAA Angus beef T-bone — and slathered on some Wild Fork barbecue sauce.
My family tends to buy steaks fresh from the butcher, but when we tried these frozen ones from Wild Fork, we were in collective awe.
Each steak was perfectly tender and juicy with a rich flavour. The T-bone was particularly popular — everyone agreed it was a divine-tasting steak.
My dad even commented that he knew the steaks were quality by the thickness and just the "look of them." Turns out he's a steak connoisseur now.
Wild Fork says they achieve this great quality with their frozen meats thanks to blast freezing — a process of freezing food products as fast as possible, which locks in nutrients and minimizes crystallization. Honestly, I'm a believer.
Is ordering meat & seafood through Wild Fork worth it?
Wild Fork fulfills their promise of quality products delivered right to your door.
From the ease of ordering to fast delivery, I felt confident in this grocery haul — even as someone skeptical at first. Each piece of meat was perfectly chosen, and I couldn't have done a better job myself.
As hard as it is to find time to cook during a busy day, I felt inspired to cook more because everything tasted so good. The expert packaging was a win in my books as well.
Compared to my monthly food bill, Wild Fork's pricing is super competitive. And once you factor in the quality, it works out to be a better-value deal than the grocer. Plus, it saved me a trip to the store.
Right now, Wild Fork is delivering to select locations in the GTA, with plans to expand in the future. And February is the time to check them out too — Wild Fork are offering free delivery on orders until the end of the month.
If you're looking for an easier way to order quality meat and seafood with more convenience than ever, I recommend biting into Wild Fork.
To find out more about Wild Fork, visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
